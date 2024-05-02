F1 set for stunning 2026 RETURN to shock track

Formula 1 could be set to return to a surprise country in 2026 after more than a decade without consistent racing action.

Despite an intermittent return in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, it has been 13 years since Formula 1 travelled to Turkey on a regular basis.

READ MORE: Norris INJURED at party with legendary DJ

A disagreement over the cost to host a race led to Turkey falling off the calendar ahead of the 2012 season.

A return during the covid interrupted season of 2020 led to a fascinating race, where Lewis Hamilton was crowned world champion for the seventh time and Sebastian Vettel featured on a podium for Ferrari for the last time.

READ MORE: Sainz hints at sensational move to rival series

Lando Norris and Lance Stroll duel during the 2020 Turkish GP

Valtteri Bottas won the last Turkish GP in 2021

Where will F1 return to Turkey?

It helped to reignite a love for the Istanbul circuit which many fans had forgotten about.

Its iconic triple left hander was a fantastic sight to behold in the modern era of cars, and if F1 does return to Turkey, there’s a guarantee that it will continue to leave fans in awe of the high-speed section.

The Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism has earmarked a return to Formula 1 for the country from 2026 at a conference.

He revealed that the contracting process for organising and hosting an event in Istanbul will begin soon as the country sets about bringing the pinnacle of motorsport back.

F1 yarışları İstanbul’a geliyor!



Bakanımız @MehmetNuriErsoy, Formula 1 yarışlarının 2026 yılı itibarıyla Türkiye'ye getirilmesiyle ilgili kontratlama sürecinin başlayacağını açıkladı. pic.twitter.com/T9gvmUkfrv — T.C. Kültür ve Turizm Bakanlığı (@TCKulturTurizm) April 30, 2024

READ MORE: F1 wonderkid in Imola TEST amid driver replacement reports

Related