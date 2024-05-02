FIA announce Mercedes singled out for F1 inspection ahead of Miami Grand Prix

The FIA have announced ahead of the Miami Grand Prix that Mercedes were the subject of an extensive physical inspection to George Russell's car.

F1 heads to Miami for the third time in three seasons this weekend, with the Miami International Autodrome playing host to its first ever sprint weekend.

Mercedes will be hoping that recent upgrades brought to their cars can help them compete further up the field, with the Brackley squad currently sat down in fourth in the constructors' standings after a poor start to the season.

Russell has not managed to finish higher than fifth, while his seven-time champion team-mate Lewis Hamilton is all the way down in ninth in the drivers' championship after his miserable start.

Mercedes have had a miserable start to the season

Now, it has been revealed that Russell's car was the subject of a more rigorous physical inspection than usual after the racing exploits in China, in which the Brit finished sixth.

In a statement released ahead of the Miami GP weekend, the FIA said: "After the race, car number 63 was randomly chosen among the top ten cars for more extensive physical inspections.

"Subject to these physical inspections were brake circuits and brake pressure distribution, brake pressure modulation, the rear brake control system including all attached sensors, their loom routing and connections to the SECU and other units and its fail-safe mode.

"All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2023 Formula One technical regulations."

