Verstappen blasts 'everything is s***' on F1 return

It took only a few minutes for Max Verstappen to load Gianpiero Lambiase's headphones full of expletives during the first practice session of the season in Bahrain.

Despite the FP1 leaderboard suggesting Verstappen's car is just as rapid as one would expect, the three-time and reigning world champion was far from happy with how the new RB20 felt under his command.

As is often the case, it was the Dutchman's Red Bull race engineer Lambiase, or 'GP' as he's affectionately known in the paddock, who bore the brunt of his frustration.

Max Verstappen was not happy with the RB20 during the early stages of FP1

Verstappen scolds RB20

It was initially unclear exactly what it was that Verstappen was so irked by, but he was soon brought in to the garage for some amendments to be made to his front wing.

"Everything is s***, miles off," he barked over team radio.

Minutes later, again returning to the garage, Verstappen appeared to clear up the confusion surrounding his issue with the car.

"Still very bad downshifts and upshifts," he said. "The car is literally jumping."

