Horner reveals TRUTH about Newey relationship at Red Bull
Christian Horner says that he and Adrian Newey will remains friends when they part ways professionally.
Red Bull confirmed last week that Newey would depart the team in the first quarter of 2025.
Newey has held the position of chief technical officer since the team's second season in 2006, and leaves citing tiredness and the all-consuming nature of Formula 1 as reasons for his exit.
It is not yet confirmed where Newey will go after he leaves the reigning world champions. Ferrari are rumoured to be an option, though it is also possible the 65-year-old will take a break altogether.
Horner insists on 'great relationship' with Newey
Newey's departure from Red Bull comes amid fractures in the team and controversy surrounding team principal Horner.
However, the 50-year-old is adamant that he is not the reason for Newey's exit, and said: "I've spoken to Adrian at length about it and Adrian's position is very clear.
"We have enjoyed a great relationship, and we continue to enjoy a great relationship.
"We are friends as well as work colleagues and he's done a huge amount for this team.
"We will be sad to see him leave but he's left the team in good shape and we've got a great team of people and strength and depth to take us forward," he added.
