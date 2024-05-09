close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Horner reveals TRUTH about Newey relationship at Red Bull

Horner reveals TRUTH about Newey relationship at Red Bull

Horner reveals TRUTH about Newey relationship at Red Bull

Horner reveals TRUTH about Newey relationship at Red Bull

Christian Horner says that he and Adrian Newey will remains friends when they part ways professionally.

Red Bull confirmed last week that Newey would depart the team in the first quarter of 2025.

READ MORE: Marko takes thinly-veiled swipe at Newey following Red Bull exit

Newey has held the position of chief technical officer since the team's second season in 2006, and leaves citing tiredness and the all-consuming nature of Formula 1 as reasons for his exit.

It is not yet confirmed where Newey will go after he leaves the reigning world champions. Ferrari are rumoured to be an option, though it is also possible the 65-year-old will take a break altogether.

Max Verstappen has benefitted greatly from Adrian Newey's designs
Red Bull will start a new chapter without Adrian Newey in 2025

Horner insists on 'great relationship' with Newey

Newey's departure from Red Bull comes amid fractures in the team and controversy surrounding team principal Horner.

However, the 50-year-old is adamant that he is not the reason for Newey's exit, and said: "I've spoken to Adrian at length about it and Adrian's position is very clear.

READ MORE: Brundle reveals SHOCK Red Bull exit secret about close pal Newey

Adrian Newey has been linked with a move to Ferrari

"We have enjoyed a great relationship, and we continue to enjoy a great relationship.

"We are friends as well as work colleagues and he's done a huge amount for this team.

"We will be sad to see him leave but he's left the team in good shape and we've got a great team of people and strength and depth to take us forward," he added.

WATCH: 10 things you didn’t about Max Verstappen

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Formula 1 Christian Horner Adrian Newey
Horner takes BRUTAL swipe at Mercedes boss Wolff
Latest F1 News

Horner takes BRUTAL swipe at Mercedes boss Wolff

  • Today 10:57
F1 boss admits Horner Red Bull chaos provides INVESTMENT opportunity
Latest F1 News

F1 boss admits Horner Red Bull chaos provides INVESTMENT opportunity

  • Yesterday 21:42

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Horner reveals TRUTH about Newey relationship at Red Bull

  • 9 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull chief hints Verstappen exit as F1 rivals detail key upgrade plans

  • 33 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Mercedes F1 star gives WORRYING prediction over team future

  • 54 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Ferrari secret upgrade REVEALED for key F1 race

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

New F1 record announced following Miami Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

New British racing sensation EXCITED by Netflix developments

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x