FIA chief claims Horner saga is 'DAMAGING' F1
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has said that the allegations surrounding Christian Horner are 'damaging' for both the sport and for the Red Bull team principal, according to reports.
Horner has been the subject of an internal investigation into his conduct, following accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', an investigation in which the 50-year-old was cleared of any wrongdoing.
However, some of Horner's rival team bosses called for Formula 1 and the FIA to conduct an external investigation, with Toto Wolff claiming the initial process was 'vague' and 'opaque'.
Horner vehemently denies the allegations, and has expressed his delight at the process being complete.
The saga turned its head once more on Thursday, however, as alleged WhatsApp 'messages' from the Red Bull man were anonymously sent to around 150 accounts, including F1 bosses.
This sparked discussions between F1 and the FIA, with Horner involved in a meeting with Ben Sulayem during FP3 at the Bahrain Grand Prix, according to Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz. The FIA though and F1 have declined to comment on the proposed meeting according to the Financial Times.
Ben Sulayem speaks out on Horner verdict
Now, the Financial Times have released an interview with Ben Sulayem, where he spoke about the allegations and his meeting with Horner on Friday.
“It’s damaging the sport . . . This is damaging on a human level,” Ben Sulayem said.
The FIA president added that it was vital to “protect our sport from all of this."
“It is the beginning of the season. F1 is becoming so popular,” he said. “We just need to enjoy the beginning of the season. Look at the competition. Why do we overshadow it with negativity?”
On the supposed messages, Horner released a statement talking about what he called 'anonymous speculation'.
"I won't comment on anonymous speculation," he said.
"But, to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations.
"I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully co-operated with it every step of the way.
"It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season."
