Former F1 racer BERATES potential rule change

Former F1 driver and current analyst Jolyon Palmer has firmly rejected the idea of extending the points-scoring positions down to 12th place.

Formula 1 teams recently met to discuss a proposal which would alter the way points are distributed in the sport.

The new system would see points awarded for finishers in the top 12 rather than the top ten, as is currently the case.

That arrangement has been in place since 2010, and a decision on the potential changes was delayed until July in order to allow for time to assess the implications of introducing any alterations.

12 drivers could score points in new rules

Teams will meet again at July's F1 Commission

Palmer bemoans potential points system change

Having witnessed a bitter scrap for the final points position at the weekend's Miami Grand Prix, Palmer is adamant that no change is needed.

"I don’t want it! I don’t want Hulkenberg to get a point for 11th, I want Ocon to cling onto that final point in tenth position," he told the BBC's F1: Chequered Flag podcast.

Five drivers are still pointless after six races

"Having been a driver that’s scrabbling around to nick a point here or there - and I finished 11th too many times in my career - but the feeling of getting a point, getting a top ten, is such a good feeling when you’re struggling and every point really matters.

"Ocon today has really had the culmination of six pretty strong races for him behind the wheel, and Alpine finally nick that point away from Haas".

