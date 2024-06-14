close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen confirms talks over SHOCK move to rival series

Verstappen confirms talks over SHOCK move to rival series

Verstappen confirms talks over SHOCK move to rival series

Verstappen confirms talks over SHOCK move to rival series

Max Verstappen has revealed teams from a rival motorsport series have ‘contacted’ him for a potential drive.

Following a period of internal instability at Red Bull, speculation has been rife regarding Verstappen’s future at the team.

F1 Headlines: Newey 'signs secret deal' with rival as return confirmed for ICONIC F1 team

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 hopeful could REPLACE Hamilton this season after major FIA change

The three-time world champion is contracted with the Milton-Keynes based outfit until 2028, however has been receiving attention from rival teams - Mercedes in particular.

Toto Wolff has been openly complimentary of Verstappen, and is keen to sign the Dutchman.

Red Bull have experienced internal instability despite dominance on track
Toto Wolff has been vocal about his desire to sign Verstappen

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Despite reports of a lucrative offer from Mercedes, Verstappen has remained loyal to Red Bull and insists he is going nowhere.

However, a rival motorsport series has attempted to lure the champion away, after being contacted by World Endurance Championship teams about a Le Mans 24 Hours appearance.

"Of course, you get contacted by certain people, but it has to come at the right time and in the right way,” Verstappen said to Autosport.

"I don't want to rush into a decision either. With those new cars, I think it will take at least another one or two years before it's all better understood because at the end of the day, it is still a balance of performance story and that makes it difficult.

"Of course, you can't run Le Mans and Formula 1 in one weekend, but if it can be combined in a good way, then I think it can be done during the F1 season," he added.

READ MORE: Alonso accuses F1 rivals of lacking KEY attribute

Max Verstappen teases 'future' Le Mans appearance

"Plus, for me, also the driver weight, I feel like there needs to be a limit on that, because I might rock up at 80 kilos with kit, but there is also a driver that can be 55 or 60.

"When you go to Le Mans, you have no chance - that already is a couple of tenths a lap. It's pretty incredible, the difference.

"So they need to sort that out. There needs to be an average or minimum weight that you need to comply to. But for sure in the future, I would like to race. Yeah, it's an incredible event."

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo CONTROVERSY highlights a new frontier F1 should embrace

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Max Verstappen Toto Wolff Adrian Newey F1 Headlines
F1 pundit risks CONTROVERSY with hot Verstappen and Schumacher take
F1 News & Gossip

F1 pundit risks CONTROVERSY with hot Verstappen and Schumacher take

  • Yesterday 12:57
F1 icon delivers calculated prediction on Verstappen Red Bull future
F1 News & Gossip

F1 icon delivers calculated prediction on Verstappen Red Bull future

  • Yesterday 10:57

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Steiner blasts 'f****** STUPID' F1 team bosses

  • 2 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

'We're done!' - Ricciardo WARNS F1 rival after on-track incident

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen confirms talks over SHOCK move to rival series

  • 2 hours ago
24 Hours of Le Mans

The 24 Hours of Le Mans: All F1 drivers who have won the iconic race

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Mercedes F1 hopeful could REPLACE Hamilton this season after major FIA change

  • Today 18:57
F1 Superstars

F1 champion delivers 'DESPERATE' verdict on Mercedes star

  • Today 17:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x