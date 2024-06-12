F1 boss issues 'TOXIC' Red Bull verdict in mass exodus warning
The 'toxic' environment at Red Bull is hampering the team's chances of holding on to their top talents, according to a rival Formula 1 boss.
It has been a turbulent campaign off-track for the reigning constructors' champions, who have been rocked by both the saga surrounding team boss Christian Horner, as well as the imminent departure of design chief Adrian Newey.
Defending drivers' title holder Max Verstappen may currently hold a sizeable lead in the 2024 standings, but the Dutchman's future at the team has also come under scrutiny, with some suggesting the 26-year-old may consider taking a break from the sport at the end of his contract in 2026.
More trouble in store for Red Bull?
Given the ongoing turmoil at the Milton Keynes-based outfit, rival bosses are looking to capitalise in their bid to finally put an end to the team's dominance.
McLaren chief Zak Brown believes the environment within Red Bull will continue to cause 'discomfort', predicting the team should be braced to lose more key personnel.
“Red Bull is a pretty toxic environment with everything that’s been going on,” Brown said on the Bloomberg Podcast. “There is more to come.
“Adrian Newey’s leaving is a big deal, because I think a lot of people who are probably there because they wanted to work alongside Adrian Newey.
“I already made the comment that there are some CVs flying around, and there always are CVs flying around but you can see a higher level of discomfort there.
“I think it’s harder for them in the future with what’s kind of going on with the situation for sponsors.
"They look at who they are associated with, what do they stand by - that’s a tricky situation.
“Then the whole Verstappen drama. Will he stay? Will he go? He’s got a contract. You’ve seen his father be very outspoken.”
