Red Bull reveal STUNNING Silverstone livery ahead of British Grand Prix

With the British Grand Prix at Silverstone up next on the Formula 1 calendar, another team have announced they will be running a special one-off livery for the event.

As many as three Brits could be in podium contention at the Northamptonshire circuit this weekend, with McLaren's Lando Norris and Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell all having a realistic shot at a top-three finish.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen dealt ultimate punishment as Red Bull chief slams 'PATHETIC' rival

READ MORE: F1 pundit hints at SHOCK Ricciardo negotiations with new team

Aside from the British drivers looking to make their mark this weekend, some of the British teams are as well.

Wiliams have already announced that they will be running a 'spectacular' Union Jack-inspired livery on the cars of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant this weekend, and it appears they will not be the only team to run a one-off special at the iconic circuit.

F1 returns to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix this weekend

Williams will run a one-off livery for the British Grand Prix

Red Bull announce British GP livery

Red Bull have announced they will be running a car with a new, one-off livery for the British GP, designed by a fan.

The team made the announcement that the first 'REBL CUSTMS' look of the 2024 season is one of three one-off designs set for the RB20; the first this weekend in Silverstone followed by Singapore and the US.

The liveries have been submitted as part of the 'Forever Rebl campaign', which celebrates 20 years of Red Bull in F1.

Red Bull's one-off Silverstone livery

It will certainly be interesting to see how Max Verstappen and the RB20 get on with their fresh lick of paint.

In a press conference from the team, principal Christian Horner said: "Our fans sit at the heart of all we do, and I am very happy they get to play such an important part in our journey."

"In our 20th season in the sport, it is a timely tribute to years gone by and I can’t wait to see the RED Bull charge out at Silverstone this weekend” he continued.

Surprisingly, the three-time champion has not been as dominant at Silverstone as he has been on many other tracks, with just one British GP victory under his belt so far, which came in 2023.

Verstappen will no doubt be looking to add to that tally and fend off his British rivals this weekend.

READ MORE: Horner delivers X-rated Silverstone jibe after Verstappen-Norris tension

Related