F1 Practice Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 is leaving the skyline of Baku behind in favour of the Marina Bay floodlights for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri secured his second ever grand prix victory at the Azerbaijan GP, and helped lift McLaren to the top of the constructors' standings.

His team-mate Lando Norris managed to claw his way from the back of the grid to finish P4, and remains 59 points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship.

The Dutchman remained rather anonymous in Baku, finishing fifth but failing to challenge the frontrunners at any point during the weekend.

Red Bull's woes worsened when Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz crashed into one another, both losing crucial points for their team's championship campaigns.

Ferrari will be hoping to bounce back with a victory in Singapore, where they could usurp Red Bull for second in the constructors' standings with just 31 points separating the two teams.

F1 Practice times - Singapore Grand Prix

The action starts today (Friday) with FP1 at 5:30pm local time (SST), followed by FP2 at 9pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 5:30pm, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 9pm.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Singapore Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, September 20, 2024

Local time (SST): 5:30pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 10:30am Friday

Central European Time (CEST): 11:30am Friday

United States (EDT): 5:30am Friday

United States (CDT): 4:30am Friday

United States (PDT): 2:30am Friday

Australia (AEST): 7:30pm Friday

Australia (AWST): 5:30pm Friday

Australia (ACST): 7pm Friday

Mexico (CST): 3:30am Friday

Japan (JST): 6:30pm Friday

South Africa (SAST): 11:30am Friday

Egypt (EEST): 12:30pm Friday

China (CST): 5:30pm Friday

India (IST): 3pm Friday

Brazil: 6:30am Friday

Saudi Arabia: 12:30pm Friday

United Arab Emirates: 1:30pm Friday

Turkey: 12:30pm Friday



Singapore Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, September 20, 2024

Local time (SST): 9pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Friday

Central European Time (CEST): 3pm Friday

United States (EDT): 9am Friday

United States (CDT): 8am Friday

United States (PDT): 6am Friday

Australia (AEST): 11pm Friday

Australia (AWST): 9pm Friday

Australia (ACST): 10:30pm Friday

Mexico (CST): 7am Friday

Japan (JST): 10pm Friday

South Africa (SAST): 3pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 4pm Friday

China (CST): 9pm Friday

India (IST): 6:30pm Friday

Brazil: 10am Friday

Saudi Arabia: 4pm Friday

United Arab Emirates: 5pm Friday

Turkey: 4pm Friday



Singapore Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, September 21, 2024

Local time (SST): 5:30pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 10:30am Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 11:30am Saturday

United States (EDT): 5:30am Saturday

United States (CDT): 4:30am Saturday

United States (PDT): 2:30am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 7:30pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 5:30pm Saturday

Australia (ACST): 7pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 3:30am Saturday

Japan (JST): 6:30pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 11:30am Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 12:30pm Saturday

China (CST): 5:30pm Saturday

India (IST): 3pm Saturday

Brazil: 6:30am Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 12:30pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 1:30pm Saturday

Turkey: 12:30pm Saturday



How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

