Red Bull star delivers 'DISASTROUS' world championship verdict

Red Bull star Sergio Perez has delivered a brutal verdict on his team's title chances following last weekend's Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Mexican cut a dejected figure as he reflected on another disappointing weekend for the team, which saw them knocked off their perch at the top of the constructors' championship standings by McLaren.

Perez was well in contention to secure a first podium finish since April with the race entering its closing stages as he targeted a morale-boosting result.

But a dramatic collision with Ferrari rival Carlos Sainz with just two laps remaining resulted in both drivers crashing out.

Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez collided on the penultimate lap in Baku

McLaren collected 38 points on Sunday to move ahead of Red Bull

Perez's damning Red Bull verdict

Oscar Piastri's impressive victory, coupled with a stunning drive from Lando Norris to secure fourth having made up 11 places, ensured McLaren picked up 38 points to move ahead of the defending champions in the standings with just seven races to go.

Max Verstappen's failure to take advantage of Norris' starting position compounded a costly day for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, whose recent slump in form continues.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after Sunday's race, Perez was quick to blame Sainz for scuppering his chances of a top-three result, and admitted it could be a fatal blow to his team's chances of holding on to their constructors' crown.

Perez hasn't featured on the podium since April's China GP

"It’s a real shame that it happened, I’m lost for words," said Perez.

"It’s a disaster for the championship, for both us to end up like this, on a weekend where we definitely had a lot more on the table.

"In my opinion, Carlos moved too quickly to follow the tow from Charles [Leclerc]. It was wrong time, wrong moment, and it resulted in a huge shunt."

