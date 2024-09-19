FIA announce major F1 event to be held in Africa

The FIA, Formula 1's governing body, has confirmed Africa will play host to one of its signature events.

The announcement comes in the wake of ongoing calls by seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton to bring the sport to the continent.

With F1 expanding the number of grands prix in recent seasons to include circuits in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Las Vegas and Miami, Hamilton wants to see discussions take place over how the sport can extend its reach to other parts of the world.

It's been over three decades since the last race was held on the continent, with legendary racer Alain Prost taking victory at the 1993 South African Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has been leading calls for F1 to return to Africa

Kyalami hosted the 1993 South African Grand Prix

Rwanda to host motorsport greats

Now, just days before this weekend's Singapore GP, it has been revealed some of the biggest names in motorsport will be descending on Kigali, Rwanda for the FIA Awards this December.

Hamilton is a five-time winner at the annual event - formerly known as the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony - while a number of his current F1 colleagues have also been honoured in recent years, including Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Last year's edition saw McLaren star Oscar Piastri named Rookie of the Year, while two-time champion Fernando Alonso's stunning overtake on Sergio Perez at the 2023 Brazilian GP was selected as Action of the Year.

Ahead of this year's ceremony, an FIA press release read: "In its 120th Anniversary year, the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile will celebrate the champions and stars of the motor sport world in Kigali, Rwanda, at the newly-named FIA Awards.

"The FIA’s 120th Anniversary celebrations will culminate on 13 December in a glittering celebration of 2024’s champions at the newly named FIA Awards.

"Taking place in the Rwandan capital Kigali, the central theme of 120 Years of Legends will see today’s brightest stars joined by many of the sport’s most renowned personalities as we come together to celebrate achievements past and present.

"The FIA Awards will be broadcast across the FIA’s social media platforms from 19:00 GMT / 20:00 CET, with an exciting new format that promises to bring viewers right to the heart of the remarkable motor sport stories that have been unfolding since the start of the year."

