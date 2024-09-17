Hamilton Mercedes replacement doubts revealed during champion's 'USELESS' rant
Hamilton Mercedes replacement doubts revealed during champion's 'USELESS' rant
A Formula 1 champion has raised doubts over Kimi Antonelli’s future at Mercedes whilst also blasting a junior series for their ‘useless’ driver development.
The Italian youngster will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season, when the seven-time champion will depart to Ferrari.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari debut announced as boss makes KEY decision over Ferrari
READ MORE: F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT decision for Singapore GP
Antonelli's talent saw him fast-tracked to Formula 2 this year, and after completing a series of private tests for Mercedes, the team felt confident in his promotion.
However, during his FP1 debut at the Italian GP, Antonelli crashed early in the session, a mistake Toto Wolff has asked him to learn from whilst remaining supportive of the young driver.
Will Kimi Antonelli succeed at Mercedes?
Following a discussion regarding Antonelli’s future at Mercedes on Sky Sports, 1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve raised doubts over whether he will continue to be nurtured in this way when he moves to Mercedes.
"The teams don't have any duty at all this is not school it's not a school yard this is the top level, the pinnacle of racing," Villeneuve said.
"The driver just has to be tough whatever his age. He [Antonelli] is super fast, super talented, is that enough for F1?
"There's a mental process that you cannot prepare in other categories."
The nature of Antonelli’s promotion also sparked conversation over the value of feeder series' F2 and F3, none of which the 18-year-old has won.
When asked where this approach to hiring youngsters left the series, Villeneuve labelled them as ‘useless’.
READ MORE: Hamilton dealt Mercedes blow amid Wolff's Baku doubts
"Useless, makes it completely useless because the team chooses an 11-year-old and decides 'this is our next one'," Villeneuve added.
"They prep him, they make sure that he’s quick enough to get to F1.
"He might not be the most talented one but he is the best prepared one and then you wonder why do the other categories exist?"
READ MORE: Adrian Newey's wife hits back at Hamilton 'DISRESPECT'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Kelly Piquet enjoys 'beautiful' weekend away from Verstappen struggles
- 28 minutes ago
Hamilton Mercedes replacement doubts revealed during champion's 'USELESS' rant
- 1 hour ago
Horner at the END with Red Bull as decline hits new lows
- 2 hours ago
F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT decision for Singapore GP
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari debut announced as boss makes KEY decision over Ferrari star
- Today 15:20
Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Marina Bay
- Today 14:22
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov