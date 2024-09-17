Norris in stitches as Piastri MOCKS McLaren F1 chief

Lando Norris was left in fits of laughter after his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri playfully mocked their team principal Andrea Stella during a light-hearted review of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

The trio were discussing the team’s performance when Piastri imitated Stella’s uncharacteristically energetic phrase, much to the amusement of Norris.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari debut announced as boss makes KEY decision over Ferrari

WATCH Lando Norris reacts to “snitch” board radio accusations

The banter unfolded as Piastri, fresh off a hard-fought victory in Baku, poked fun at Stella’s enthusiastic response to the team's success.

"In the words of Andrea [Stella], which I never thought I’d hear him say, ‘Let’s go baby!’” Piastri joked, imitating the normally reserved McLaren boss.

Norris finished P4 after starting P15 on the grid in Baku

Norris and Piastri getting along

Stella took the light-hearted ribbing in his stride, grinning widely and repeating the phrase to the camera, sparking even more laughter from Norris.

The moment of levity came after a stellar weekend for McLaren, who now lead the constructors' championship, with Piastri delivering a standout performance to claim his second career win.

The Australian driver held off Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for nearly 30 laps under immense pressure, ultimately pulling away after a decisive move on lap 47.

The race concluded under a virtual safety car, but by then, Piastri had secured his place at the top, cementing his growing reputation in F1.

While Piastri celebrated victory, Norris also had reason to be pleased after recovering from a tough qualifying session.

The team’s strong result in Baku has bolstered McLaren’s confidence as they look to carry their momentum into the next round.

However, it was the light-hearted camaraderie between the drivers and their team principal that stole the show post-race, with Norris in stitches and Piastri proving he can deliver on and off the track.

“Let’s go, baby.”



Hear from Lando, Andrea and Oscar after an eventful day in Azerbaijan. 🏆#AzerbaijanGP🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/k5sfOcMwnX — McLaren (@McLarenF1) September 15, 2024

READ MORE: F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT decision for Singapore GP

Related