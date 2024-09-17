Kelly Piquet enjoys 'beautiful' weekend away from Verstappen struggles

Kelly Piquet has revealed details of her stunning time away following a period of turmoil for her partner Max Verstappen.

The three-time Formula 1 champion has been with Piquet since 2020, and she is frequently spotted in the paddock supporting the Dutchman at races across the calendar.

The Brazilian model is well acquainted with the sport, as she is also the daughter of another F1 champion, Nelson Piquet, who also boasts three championships to his name.

Her record-breaking partner has dominated the sport with Red Bull since claiming his maiden title in 2021, yet has been uncharacteristically off the pace of late, only managing to secure a single podium over the last five races.

The Dutchman looked set for yet another season of success following a Red Bull 1-2 at the season opener in Bahrain of this year, however having not won a race since the Spanish GP back in June, he now faces a title battle with Lando Norris just 59 points behind him in the drivers' standings.

Max Verstappen is facing a championship battle with Lando Norris

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have claimed two wins apiece this season

Piquet celebrates time away

Despite Verstappen's recent struggles on track, his partner Piquet has been pictured enjoying some time away from the doom and gloom, taking to Instagram to show off her 'beautiful memories' with daughter Penelope, whose father is former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.

The five-year-old, who she affectionately nicknames 'P', appeared ecstatic as she beamed on camera during her first trip to Paris.

Also among the series of memories posted on Piquet's personal Instagram page was a shot of the Eiffel Tower and images with loved ones. A video of P gleefully joining in with the energetic dance of a street performer was also posted by Piquet where her daughter can be seen adorably attempting to mimic the dance as passers-by look on.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have been together since 2020

The post comes after Piquet and Verstappen spent much of F1's summer break on separate excursions.

As Red Bull's demise continues, the Dutchman will need all the support he can get from Piquet as he hopes to rediscover form in time to secure his fourth consecutive championship.

With Verstappen only managing to finish in fifth place at last weekend's Azerbaijan GP, Red Bull have now been knocked off the top spot in the constructors' championship thanks to the combined success of Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri.

