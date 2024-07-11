Red Bull rivals claim 'underperforming' star opens title window

One of Red Bull's strongest championship rivals have admitted they face a better chance at stealing the title thanks to inconsistent form from the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Red Bull still leads both the constructors' championship and the drivers' standings despite their dominance faltering over the last couple of European races.

Title contenders McLaren on the other hand have gone from strength to strength since Lando Norris claimed his maiden victory at the Miami Grand Prix earlier this year.

His team-mate, Oscar Piastri, is yet to achieve the feat, but looked like a genuine challenger against Max Verstappen, temporarily leading the British Grand Prix ahead of the Dutchman last weekend.

However, thanks to questionable strategy from the papaya pit wall, both Norris and Piastri finished behind Verstappen respectively, with the reigning champion finishing P2.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have placed McLaren P2 in the constructors' championship

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez could jeopardise the team's title win

Who is letting the team down?

Sergio Perez didn't display the same skill, facing embarrassment with a P17 finish in the aftermath of a run of poor performances.

Now, McLaren CEO Zak Brown has stated he believes Perez's off-form displays could be the key to McLaren clinching the title for the 2024 season.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes his drivers can take on Red Bull

Speaking to the media at the British Grand Prix last Saturday, Brown said: "I think it's going to be dependent upon Perez at the end of the day, because you've just got to assume Max is going to be first, second or third at every race of the year - probably more firsts than thirds.

"Sergio underperforming is what's opening the window for us. I think if we have the same points gain we've had for the last six races the balance of the year, we'd get the job done. So we're fully aware of it.

Brown's harsh words come as Red Bull team principal Christian Horner admitted a promotion for Visa Cash App RB driver Yuki Tsunoda wasn't off the cards should Perez not improve.

