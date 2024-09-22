F1 fans OUTRAGED as internet icon Speed gets VIP access at Singapore GP

A controversial social media sensation was present in the paddock at the Singapore Grand Prix, as a guest with a Formula 1 team, leaving some fans outraged.

F1 headed to Singapore for the 18th round of the season this weekend, with the main championship protagonists battling it out around the Marina Bay Circuit.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen doubles down in FIA war as Hamilton delivers incredible F1 rival dig

READ MORE: Red Bull star throws garage tantrum at Singapore GP

One team in particular were desperate to show some speed, having not scored a single point throughout the 2024 season.

Stake F1 changed their name before the start of the season, but their results have been disastrous, with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu consistently failing to get anywhere near to the points during race weekends.

Rather ironically given this shocking statistic, Sauber's VIP guest in the garage for Sunday's race was an influencer who goes by the name of 'IShowSpeed'.

Formula 1 took to the streets of Singapore for round 18

Sauber looking for Speed

The 19-year-old has risen to fame in recent years due to his over-dramatic YouTube streaming style, gaining over 30 million subscribers on the platform.

However, the American's success has not come without controversy, with allegations of homophobia and misogyny plaguing his career.

Sky Sports confirmed back in 2022 that they would no longer collaborate with the star due to the emergence of previous misogynistic online comments, while football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic was slammed for participating in a 'homophobic game' with the YouTube star earlier this year.

Speed's presence at the Singapore GP has received mixed reviews from F1 fans.

One user commented: "Sporting organisations need to stop giving this guy a platform," while another added that Sauber: "deserve all the bad things that happen to this team."

One even suggested that Speed was a: "clown with a clown team".

Sporting organisations need to stop giving this guy a platform. https://t.co/8ikIqV09jz — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) September 22, 2024

When we said sauber needs more speed this is not what we meant — Junaid (@JunaidDin17) September 22, 2024

clown with clown team 🤡 — Fobar (@Fobariusz) September 22, 2024

Another reason why you‘re 10th in the constructors — Jase (@F1Jase) September 22, 2024

You deserve all the bad things that happen to this team — Spunkbubbles (@romanceisapIace) September 22, 2024

Another L from Sauber — Dim ☘️ (@upgreen_) September 22, 2024

READ MORE: Horner ENDS speculation over Red Bull driver decision

Related