F1 fans OUTRAGED as internet icon Speed gets VIP access at Singapore GP
F1 fans OUTRAGED as internet icon Speed gets VIP access at Singapore GP
A controversial social media sensation was present in the paddock at the Singapore Grand Prix, as a guest with a Formula 1 team, leaving some fans outraged.
F1 headed to Singapore for the 18th round of the season this weekend, with the main championship protagonists battling it out around the Marina Bay Circuit.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen doubles down in FIA war as Hamilton delivers incredible F1 rival dig
READ MORE: Red Bull star throws garage tantrum at Singapore GP
One team in particular were desperate to show some speed, having not scored a single point throughout the 2024 season.
Stake F1 changed their name before the start of the season, but their results have been disastrous, with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu consistently failing to get anywhere near to the points during race weekends.
Rather ironically given this shocking statistic, Sauber's VIP guest in the garage for Sunday's race was an influencer who goes by the name of 'IShowSpeed'.
Sauber looking for Speed
The 19-year-old has risen to fame in recent years due to his over-dramatic YouTube streaming style, gaining over 30 million subscribers on the platform.
However, the American's success has not come without controversy, with allegations of homophobia and misogyny plaguing his career.
Sky Sports confirmed back in 2022 that they would no longer collaborate with the star due to the emergence of previous misogynistic online comments, while football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic was slammed for participating in a 'homophobic game' with the YouTube star earlier this year.
Speed's presence at the Singapore GP has received mixed reviews from F1 fans.
Welcome to our garage @ishowspeedsui 👋@Stake #F1 #SingaporeGP 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/qLxESzWZn1— Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber (@stakef1team_ks) September 22, 2024
One user commented: "Sporting organisations need to stop giving this guy a platform," while another added that Sauber: "deserve all the bad things that happen to this team."
One even suggested that Speed was a: "clown with a clown team".
Sporting organisations need to stop giving this guy a platform. https://t.co/8ikIqV09jz— Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) September 22, 2024
When we said sauber needs more speed this is not what we meant— Junaid (@JunaidDin17) September 22, 2024
clown with clown team 🤡— Fobar (@Fobariusz) September 22, 2024
Another reason why you‘re 10th in the constructors— Jase (@F1Jase) September 22, 2024
You deserve all the bad things that happen to this team— Spunkbubbles (@romanceisapIace) September 22, 2024
Another L from Sauber— Dim ☘️ (@upgreen_) September 22, 2024
READ MORE: Horner ENDS speculation over Red Bull driver decision
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen and Norris battle produces shock outcome
- 51 minutes ago
Mercedes BLASTED after causing Singapore Grand Prix confusion
- 11 minutes ago
F1 fans OUTRAGED as internet icon Speed gets VIP access at Singapore GP
- 1 hour ago
F1 cooldown room: How it works and the most iconic moments
- 1 hour ago
Why is Naomi Schiff not at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix?
- 2 hours ago
F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov