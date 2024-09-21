Horner ENDS speculation over Red Bull driver decision
Horner ENDS speculation over Red Bull driver decision
Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has put an end to mounting speculation about a key driver decision within the team.
The 50-year-old appeared to confirm that a driver within the Red Bull family will be tasked with supporting championship leader Max Verstappen for the remainder of the 2024 season.
The announcement follows a period of uncertainty surrounding Red Bull’s driver line-up, with rumours swirling about changes within both the main team and its second squad, Visa Cash App RB.
Many in the paddock have been keeping a close eye on Red Bull's driver dynamics, particularly with Daniel Ricciardo’s future at RB in doubt, but Horner’s statement clarifies that the focus is firmly on helping Verstappen secure another world title in his ongoing battle with McLaren’s Lando Norris.
Horner backs Perez at Red Bull
The Red Bull boss has seemingly confirmed that Sergio Perez, currently eighth in the drivers' standings, will continue to play a supporting role to Verstappen as the championship fight intensifies, despite rumours he could be facing an early exit.
“We’ve got a driver that’s fighting for the world championship,” Horner stated to Sky Sports.
Despite rumours swirling that Perez could be axed from the Milton Keynes-based outfit after his home grand prix, Horner appeared to confirm he would remain with Red Bull for the whole season.
“It’s a team sport. So it’s very clear that Checo’s job is to support Max until the end of the year.”
Perez, who looked strong at Baku last time out before a high-speed crash, has struggled to match Verstappen's relentless pace consistently and is now tasked with helping his team-mate fend off a resurgent Norris, whose McLaren team has emerged as a formidable challenger.
Horner made it clear that, for Red Bull, the priority is to maximise their championship chances by leveraging their strongest asset.
“Different teams operate different ways. When you’ve got an asset like Max Verstappen, you don’t make him a No 2 driver,” Horner added.
Horner’s comments come at a critical time, with just a few races remaining and both the drivers’ and constructors’ titles still up for grabs. While Perez may not be fighting for the top spot, his role could be crucial in ensuring Verstappen can maintain his advantage over Norris, who has been consistently challenging the Red Bull cars in recent races.
As the championship reaches its climax, Red Bull will rely on both its drivers to deliver the results needed to secure the titles and if Horner's comments are anything to go by, means Perez won't be leaving the team anytime soon.
For the Mexican star, this means fully committing to a supporting role in what could be a pivotal moment in Red Bull’s 2024 campaign.
Horner’s firm stance is likely to silence speculation about any last-minute shake-ups within Red Bull’s line-up, reaffirming the team's commitment to backing Verstappen as he aims to add another world championship to his already illustrious career.
