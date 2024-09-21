FIA confirm PUNISHMENT for F1 title challenger after curious blunder

The FIA have announced their verdict for one of Formula 1's title contenders after an incident that occurred over the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

Following the final practice session at Marina Bay Street Circuit, the sport's governing body deemed the actions of one driver and his team out of line with their rulebook.

Every FIA ruling counts at this stage in the season, as with just seven races left, both the constructors' and drivers' championships are all to play for.

McLaren finally knocked Red Bull off the top spot in the constructors' championship and Ferrari have snuck up the pecking order following a string of strong performances.

Heading into Singapore qualifying however, Ferrari have been handed a fine for altering tyre pressures whilst in the pit stop position.

Carlos Sainz secured a spectacular victory for Ferrari in Singapore last year

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be hoping to improve Ferrari's chances in the constructors' championship

Why have the FIA fined Ferrari?

After hearing from a team representative, the FIA issued a fine of €5,000 to the Scuderia.

A document from the FIA read: "The Team Representative of Ferrari, admitted that the team failed to follow the instructions laid out in Technical Directive 003N, point 2, which specifies that a tyre may be used more than once in a single session, as well as the procedures that must be followed if the team wishes to make adjustments to the tyres such as reducing tyre pressures, which is permitted, but requires that first, tyre temperatures must be obtained and all of this must be done in the presence of a FIA Representative.

"These procedures were not followed, which is a breach of Art 30.5a of the FIA F1 Sporting Regulations."

Discussing the investigation on Sky F1, pundit Martin Brundle declared: "I was sort of incredulous when I saw someone running out the pits with a tyre gauge.

"I can’t remember how many years that would be in Formula 1 when you would see that."

Sky F1's Martin Brundle was shocked by Ferrari's basic error

"The rules are they’ve got to come out of the blankets 70 degrees maximum, 22 front, 20 rear, PSI we operate on, and they’ve got to be 23 and a half, 21 and a half out on track, temperature minimum."

"You can’t just bleed air out of a Formula 1 tyre these days, it’s really regulated for a minimum pressure, to keep the integrity of the tyre and the safety of the tyre."

"Also yeah the procedural aspect of running into the pit lane like that."

