Lewis Hamilton has delivered his verdict on whether he feels capable of piloting his Silver Arrows machinery to the front of the grid at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion had fed back damning reports on the performance of the W15 all weekend, even stating he wouldn't make it into Q3 on Saturday.

Hamilton miraculously found form in qualifying and after dragging his Mercedes around Marina Bay Street Circuit, will start Sunday's race from third.

Speaking to the media following Saturday's qualifying, Hamilton said: "Qualifying has been a disaster for me all year long and I've been working, working and working trying to get myself back up there. All of a sudden the car came alive for the first time in qualifying in a long time.

"[The red flag was] a bit of a shame, as we were getting into a rhythm, but it was the same for all of us,"

"I think there was a tiny bit more left in the car but I'm really grateful for it."

"I hope we're in a good position to fight for the front tomorrow."

The 39-year-old was bested only by reigning champion Max Verstappen and fellow Brit Lando Norris, who earned pole position at the track.

Lando Norris will be in pole position at Marina Bay

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell start the Singapore GP in P3 and P4 respectively

How does Lewis Hamilton feel ahead of Singapore GP?

Discussing chances of fighting off McLaren for the top spot, Hamilton revealed: "If we can hold on to these guys, anything can happen at this track.

"I think the McLarens are too fast, their wing moving, front wing and rear wing" Hamilton continued, referencing the controversial papaya machinery.

Oscar Piastri secured his second career victory last time out at Baku with a rear wing that caused quite the fuss after a video of it flexing went viral on social media.

McLaren's rear wing has caused quite the stir

Following complaints, most notably from Red Bull, McLaren confirmed in Singapore that they would no longer use that part on the MCL38 despite the FIA confirming its legality.

When questioned over his confidence in his own team's upgrades, Hamilton admitted he was clueless about whether they would improve his victory chances.

"One day at a time. It was a lot better today, it was the first time we had any front end, and we've seen the McLarens have been so quick each weekend.

"I don't know. With management, I hope we can keep up with these guys, maybe not the McLarens, but we'll be giving it everything."

