Hamilton issues SOLO Austin announcement

Lewis Hamilton has made a major announcement ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion will be Austin looking for a positive result at the circuit on what will be his final appearance there for Mercedes.

Hamilton has just six races remaining at the Silver Arrows following his decision to join rivals Ferrari in 2025.

The Brit announced the move before the action got under way in 2024, revealing his excitement at the prospect of teaming up with Charles Leclerc at the Italian giants.

US fans in for a surprise Hamilton treat

His final season with Mercedes got off to an underwhelming start before an unexpected upturn in form delivered two surprise victories at Silverstone and Spa prior to the summer break.

But any hopes of a late title charge were quickly extinguished when the season resumed, with Hamilton once again frustrated by a return to the form which had plagued the first few months of his campaign.

Hamilton, however, has an excellent record at the Circuit of the Americas, standing on top of the podium on no fewer than six occasions during his career.

While a seventh victory appears unlikely this weekend, he will have his sights set on upsetting the likes of championship contenders Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the top of the grid.

And ahead of the showpiece event, the 39-year-old has given fans something else to be excited about, announcing on his Instagram story that merchandise from his clothing line Plus 44 will be on sale at a pop-up shop in Austin.

The news comes just weeks after the 105-time race winner teased the release of a new clothing line, sending his social media followers wild.

Away from the F1 spotlight, Hamilton is involved in a number of fashion projects, previously teaming up with Tommy Hilfiger to launch his own collection named TOMMYXLEWIS.

