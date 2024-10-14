Schumacher in BIBLICAL claim over Verstappen abilities
Schumacher in BIBLICAL claim over Verstappen abilities
Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has claimed that reigning world champion Max Verstappen is more talented than seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, with an odd comparison.
However, Schumacher stated his firm belief that neither driver will ever come close to the achievements of his legendary brother, Michael Schumacher.
Schumacher, who raced in F1 for a decade and now takes on punditry duties within the sport, shared his thoughts during an interview, stating that Verstappen possesses an edge over Hamilton when it comes to pure talent, using a bizarre biblical reference in the process.
"We thought Lewis Hamilton could walk on water," Schumacher said to Formel1.de on YouTube.
"But that’s not the case. We thought Max Verstappen could walk on water.
Schumacher backs Verstappen over Hamilton
"In my view, he actually might go further than Hamilton, talent-wise. That’s just how it is; he makes even more of a difference."
Despite acknowledging Verstappen's potential, Schumacher was adamant that his brother's record in F1 remains untouchable.
Michael Schumacher, a seven-time world champion like Hamilton, is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers the sport has ever seen.
Ralf emphasised that his brother’s achievements stand in a league of their own, saying: "Even someone like Lewis Hamilton won't come close. Not in a million years, in my opinion."
Ralf's remarks come at a time when Verstappen is looking to claim his fourth consecutive F1 drivers' championship, with many fans and pundits alike speculating on how his career will ultimately compare to Hamilton’s.
Verstappen’s aggressive driving style, combined with his knack for extracting maximum performance from his car, has led to widespread comparisons with both his own F1 icon Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher.
Ralf’s statements are likely to stir debate among F1 fans, many of whom view Hamilton as the sport’s all-time great.
However, the former Williams and Toyota driver stands firm in his belief that Michael Schumacher's era of dominance will remain unparalleled for years to come.
As Verstappen continues to rewrite the history books with Red Bull Racing, only time will tell whether he can live up to the lofty expectations set by Schumacher – and whether Hamilton’s own legacy might eventually be overshadowed by the Dutchman's rise.
