Schumacher blasts FIA president after Verstappen and Wolff issues

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has openly criticised FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, calling him "a real problem" after Max Verstappen was handed a community service penalty for swearing during a press conference.

Schumacher's comments come in the wake of widespread condemnation across the F1 paddock regarding the FIA's decision.

Verstappen, who was penalised for using the f-word during the drivers’ press conference ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, found himself at the centre of an unexpected controversy.

The punishment has raised questions about the FIA's handling of driver behaviour, with many, including Schumacher, seeing the move as an overreaction.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Schumacher did not mince words, particularly when it came to the leadership style of the Emirati FIA president, who took office in December 2021.

"I think the FIA President is once again playing a tragic role in all of this," Schumacher remarked.

"He’s as communicative as our Olaf Scholz [Germany's Chancellor], one could almost say because he hasn’t been able to properly engage with the drivers.

"If I were in his position and wanted to handle it correctly, I’d go to the GPDA [Grand Prix Drivers' Association] or to the drivers’ briefing, speak to the drivers, and explain everything – the why, how, and what for.

"Then, I believe he would have their support."

Ben Sulayem, who succeeded Jean Todt after the Frenchman’s 12-year reign, has faced increasing scrutiny during his tenure, clashing with key figures in the sport.

Schumacher’s scathing remarks suggest the Verstappen incident is just one of several missteps by the FIA president, whose leadership has been a source of contention.

"Punishing Max in such a way, when a warning would have sufficed, is over the top," Schumacher continued.

"I have to be honest – Ben Sulayem, for me, is a real problem.

"First, he clashed with Susie Wolff, then there was the massive issue with Liberty Media that almost cost him his job.

"He cuts an unfortunate figure, seeking the spotlight whenever he can, constantly appearing on the winners’ podium.

"I would recommend that the FIA think of something new because this situation can’t continue like this in the long term."

While the federation has yet to respond publicly to Schumacher's criticism, the situation underscores growing tensions between drivers, teams and the sport's governing body.

