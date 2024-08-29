Verstappen hits back at FIA chief over abuse comments
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has responded to comments made by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem regarding abuse of race stewards and officials.
Over the summer break, Ben Sulayem posted a lengthy statement on his personal Instagram story supporting the implementation of harsher penalties for team personnel and drivers who make negative comments relating to the FIA.
He added that proposed changes to the International Sporting Code would redefine the definition of misconduct, with online abuse and hate speech to be directly referenced within it.
Verstappen offers FIA abuse solution
The 62-year-old president of F1's governing body made the announcement after observing a rise in online abuse over race weekends.
However, Red Bull star Verstappen has suggested what he believes is a simple measure which could help alleviate the problem.
The Dutchman has often voiced his displeasure regarding steward decisions, including at the recent Hungarian Grand Prix, but insists that considering many ill-advised comments are made in the heat of the moment, bosses could make a change by stopping the broadcasting of discussions over team radio.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, the three-time title winner said: "First of all I would say, then they should not broadcast those on-board radios.
"Then you have already solved a large part of the problem - then people cannot hear it and simply do not know what is being said there.
"In every sport something bad will be said about a certain decision, only there they do not have a microphone under their nose.
"Now people hear everything and they can talk about it on social media. That is where it starts."
He added that officials aren't the only victims of online abuse, revealing that drivers and team members also have to deal with hateful comments.
He continued: "This isn't just about officials, but something that plays a role in sports in general, isn't it? That's why I think it shouldn't just be about the stewards and the FIA.
"When I read something like that I think, fine, I get it, but it's a problem that many more people have to deal with."
