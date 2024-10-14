Drive to Survive legend gives surprise verdict on Verstappen SWEARING row

Drive to Survive star and former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has waded into the Max Verstappen swearing row in Formula 1 with a somewhat surprising take.

The Italian-born engineer became infamous for his X-rated rants on the popular Netflix show, dropping regular F-bombs on camera, but had a more measured approach when asked about the FIA punishing Verstappen for swearing in a press conference.

The 59-year-old told the i that while he disagreed with the way the punishment was handled by Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Verstappen was wrong not to censor himself in front of the press cameras.

He did go on to admit that swearing is 'not that important' because the majority of children he knows already know swear words, and criticised Ben Sulayem for his reaction to the controversy after the FIA chief complained that the press was against him.

Guenther Steiner has been a controversial figure in F1

Max Verstappen was punished for swearing in a press conference

What did Guenther Steiner say about Max Verstappen swearing?

“Should you swear at a press conference? No, but he was swearing at the car not people. I would have got the guys together and told them to tone it down a bit, be a bit more amicable. Instead of fining them, creating controversy.

“I don’t know many children who don’t know the F-word. It’s not that important. And then you come out and say the British press is against him. I don’t think that is the case. They just commented on what was done. The press is not there to make you look good. That’s not freedom of speech.

“You have to let people have their opinion. I have known Mohammed a long time from rallying. I don’t know what the end goal is. We are talking about issues that are not relevant to the sport. Talking about piercings and the language is not the important stuff. The FIA is there to govern.”

