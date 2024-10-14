F1 team issue track limits warning ahead of US GP

Sauber Formula 1 team has issued a playful "track limits warning" to their driver, Valtteri Bottas, in a light-hearted social media video posted ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

F1 returns to COTA this weekend as the first of the final six races of the 2024 season get underway.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA considering MAJOR change as Perez rival takes Red Bull drive

READ MORE: Ricciardo set for popular RETURN with unique offer

In a humorous twist, the video posted to X features Bottas cycling from a third-person view on an F1 circuit.

The scene is presented in the style of the viral mobile game Subway Surfers, as Bottas collects virtual cups of coffee like coins while cycling along the track.

After successfully collecting eight cups, a teapot appears in his path.

The moment Bottas picks up the teapot, a "GAME OVER" screen flashes with the cheeky message: "You exceeded track limits. Valtteri collects coffee, not tea! Your score was 280889."

Surfing for coffee 🏄‍♂️☕️ pic.twitter.com/HN56Dbx06N — Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber (@stakef1team_ks) October 13, 2024

Subtle Sauber F1 message?

While the video showcases Bottas' well-known love of coffee, it comes at a time when the Finnish driver faces a serious battle for his future in F1.

With Sauber transitioning to Audi’s works team from 2026, Bottas is fighting to secure his place for the 2025 season alongside Nico Hulkenberg, who has already signed for next year.

Bottas, a ten-time grand prix winner, has failed to secure any points this season and is aware that his seat is far from secure.

One of his primary challengers is Mick Schumacher, whose name has been floated as a potential replacement at Sauber in time for their transition to Audi.

Schumacher, currently a Mercedes reserve driver, has already been confirmed by Audi COO/CTO Mattia Binotto as a "definite" candidate for the second Sauber seat in 2025.

Valtteri Bottas is hoping to secure a 2025 seat alongside Nico Hulkenberg

The social media video, while light-hearted, could be seen as a symbolic jab at Bottas, highlighting the precarious nature of his position within the team.

Bottas will need to deliver strong performances in the coming races to ensure he stays in the mix for 2025, especially with Schumacher waiting in the wings.

As Sauber looks ahead to its transformation into Audi, the team's final line-up will be critical in shaping their future success.

READ MORE: Audi driver decision on Ricciardo could END multiple F1 careers

Related