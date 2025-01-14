Sky F1 pundit DEFENDS Verstappen in 'petulant' confrontation with fan

Sky F1 pundit David Croft has come to the defence of four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen in a debate over his 'aggressive' driving style.

The Dutchman has often faced criticism for his antics on the race track, and reignited debate over his aggressive defence behind the wheel again last season following frequent battles with the McLaren of Lando Norris.

Verstappen seemingly silenced critics by claiming his fourth consecutive title last year, further cementing his place in the F1 history books, yet his defensive racing style also raised eyebrows, handing him his fair share of FIA penalties last season.

The 27-year-old most notably sparked debate over his style once again in 2024 following the Mexican Grand Prix, where he and closest title rival Norris found themselves in an altercation at Turn 7.

The Red Bull star lunged into a questionable move around the outside of Norris' papaya machinery, failing to make the exit and taking them both off the track, landing himself two 10-second penalties.

Max Verstappen has frequently been labelled an 'aggressive' driver during his F1 career

Max Verstappen was handed a double 10-second penalty for the incident at the Mexican GP

Verstappen's controversial racing style

Now, in a clip which has surfaced via social media platform X, Sky F1 pundit Croft, or Crofty as he is often referred to, has sparked the debate once again.

When asking a fan why he didn't want Verstappen to win, the fan responded: "This is controversial but I don't like the man."

Croft then continued the debate by querying the member of the crowd over whether he had ever met Verstappen or even knew him, to which he responded no to both.

After being pushed to give a reason for his dislike of the Red Bull star, the fan declared: "He's over-aggressive on track, he's a petulant individual when it comes to the other drivers, I just don't like him."

Following the bold declaration of criticism, the Sky F1 pundit jumped to the defence of the four-time champion.

"The thing about Max is that he does what he does to win and to be a champion.

"Red Bull are paying him to win and be a champion, so he’s doing what’s expected of him. I have no problem with that whatsoever."

