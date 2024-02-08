VOTE: Will Hamilton win his eighth F1 title with Ferrari?

Lewis Hamilton's time at Mercedes will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2024 season, with the seven-time world champion making the sensational switch to team up with Ferrari from 2025.

Having signed for the Silver Arrows in 2013, Hamilton has become synonymous with Mercedes during his more than decade long stint with the team.

Under Toto Wolff's leadership, Hamilton's time at Mercedes saw the team become one of the most dominant outfits in the sport's history.

Yet in recent seasons they have fallen behind their rivals Red Bull, with Max Verstappen claiming the past three drivers' championships.

Lewis Hamilton will be a Ferrari driver for the 2025 F1 season

The Brit will want to put an end to Red Bull's dominance

Will Hamilton win eighth F1 title at Ferrari?

And now in a bid to have one last chance at winning a record-breaking eighth F1 title, Hamilton has rolled the dice with a move to Ferrari.

Although there would be something poetic about the the most successful F1 team of all time allowing Hamilton to become the most successful driver of all time – sport is seldom romantic.

The team have not won the constructors' championship since 2008, with Kimi Raikkonen being the last Ferrari driver to win the drivers' championship back in 2007.

In recent years the team have shown pace in qualifying, yet have failed to convert that into regular race wins such is the dominance of Red Bull.

