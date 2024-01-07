Surprise F1 team voted unluckiest of 2023

Cal Gaunt

Sunday 7 January 2024 22:57

In a season dominated by Red Bull's unparalleled success, it's the misfortunes of Ferrari that have taken centre stage in the eyes of F1 fans.

According to the latest poll by GPFans, Ferrari has been overwhelmingly voted as the unluckiest team of the 2023 F1 season, claiming a staggering 49 per cent of the votes.

The unluckiest F1 team category certainly shed light on the challenges faced by Ferrari throughout the season. While Red Bull soared to new heights, Ferrari grappled with bizarre issues that impacted their performance.

A broken drain cover marred Carlos Sainz's race at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and technical problems restricted them to a single car in both the Qatar and Brazil races, narrowly missing out on second place in the constructors' championship to Mercedes in the season finale at Abu Dhabi.

Carlos Sainz was unlucky in Las Vegas as he hit a drain cover

It never rained but poured on Ferrari in 2023

No sympathy for Mercedes

The GPFans poll results also revealed Aston Martin as the second unluckiest team, securing 23 per cent of the votes. The British team faced disappointment at the Monaco Grand Prix, where Fernando Alonso, driving for Aston Martin, missed out on a potential victory due to an outstanding lap by Max Verstappen, securing pole position for Red Bull and ultimately gaining a decisive advantage on race day.

AlphaTauri, with 14 per cent of the votes, found themselves in the unluckiest category after mid-season replacement Daniel Ricciardo fractured his hand just two races into his comeback. Meanwhile, Haas endured a challenging season, finishing with 12 points, claiming the unwanted record of the most points ever in a season while finishing at the bottom of the constructors' championship.

Mercedes, a team accustomed to success, secured 6 per cent of the votes in the unluckiest F1 team category.

READ MORE: VOTE: Rivals clash as fans have final say on 2023