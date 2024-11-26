Andretti announcement made after new F1 team confirmed
Andretti announcement made after new F1 team confirmed
It has been revealed that the new Formula 1 team on the grid in 2026 will still have an Andretti theme, after an official announcement was made.
Formula 1 recently announced that an agreement had been reached for the GM/Cadillac brand to join the F1 grid as the 11th team in F1, following discussions about a proposed entry at the recent Las Vegas Grand Prix.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen facing huge loss as F1 announce MAJOR grid change
READ MORE: F1 confirm agreement over NEW team in shock statement
The news comes almost a year after Andretti Global's original attempt to become the 11th team on the grid was rejected by Formula One Management, despite the FIA having initially granted their entry.
F1 revealed in their official statement that since the initial Andretti bid, which was led by former F1 driver Michael Andretti, it had been made clear that it would be the GM/Cadillac name that would be leading the entry.
New F1 team confirmed for 2026
GM/Cadillac will join the grid in 2026, but General Motors will not start producing engines for the new outfit until later years, it was revealed in the announcement.
While Michael Andretti stepped down as CEO of the brand in September - to be replaced by businessman Dan Towriss - his father Mario Andretti looks set to have a major role in the new F1 entry.
Andretti senior is an F1 world champion, with his single title being won back in 1978.
In an official statement, it was revealed that Andretti would be serving as a director on the new outfit's board, with the delighted champion revealing: "My first love was Formula 1 and now - 70 years later - the F1 paddock is still my happy place.
"I’m absolutely thrilled with Cadillac, Formula 1, Mark Walter, and Dan Towriss. To still be involved at this stage of my life - I have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming."
READ MORE: Red Bull championship bid FAILING as F1 team DEMOTED
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes star SLAMS fellow Brit in astonishing Verstappen championship challenge
- 36 minutes ago
Verstappen reveals KEY reason behind Horner feud
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen facing huge loss as FIA confirm MAJOR grid change
- 2 hours ago
- 1
Red Bull chief reveals DEADLINE for Perez future decision
- 2 hours ago
Andretti announcement made after new F1 team confirmed
- 3 hours ago
Horner slams Wolff in astonishing X-rated RANT
- Today 09:12
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec