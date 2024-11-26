Andretti announcement made after new F1 team confirmed

It has been revealed that the new Formula 1 team on the grid in 2026 will still have an Andretti theme, after an official announcement was made.

Formula 1 recently announced that an agreement had been reached for the GM/Cadillac brand to join the F1 grid as the 11th team in F1, following discussions about a proposed entry at the recent Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The news comes almost a year after Andretti Global's original attempt to become the 11th team on the grid was rejected by Formula One Management, despite the FIA having initially granted their entry.

F1 revealed in their official statement that since the initial Andretti bid, which was led by former F1 driver Michael Andretti, it had been made clear that it would be the GM/Cadillac name that would be leading the entry.

GM/Cadillac will join the F1 grid in 2026

Mario Andretti won the 1978 world championship

New F1 team confirmed for 2026

GM/Cadillac will join the grid in 2026, but General Motors will not start producing engines for the new outfit until later years, it was revealed in the announcement.

While Michael Andretti stepped down as CEO of the brand in September - to be replaced by businessman Dan Towriss - his father Mario Andretti looks set to have a major role in the new F1 entry.

Andretti senior is an F1 world champion, with his single title being won back in 1978.

In an official statement, it was revealed that Andretti would be serving as a director on the new outfit's board, with the delighted champion revealing: "My first love was Formula 1 and now - 70 years later - the F1 paddock is still my happy place.

"I’m absolutely thrilled with Cadillac, Formula 1, Mark Walter, and Dan Towriss. To still be involved at this stage of my life - I have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming."

