Red Bull star driver given major 2025 PROMOTION

A Red Bull star has been given a major Formula 2 promotion for the 2025 season.

As F2 stars such as Kimi Antonelli, Ollie Bearman and Gabriel Bortoleto all prepare to step up to F1 next year, this has ensured multiple seats in the feeder series have become available.

The likes of Luke Browning and Gabriele Mini have already been confirmed for the 2025 season, with the latter joining PREMA.

In a recent statement from the Italian team, their second driver for next year has now also been announced, and this time it is the son of an F1 legend.

Ollie Bearman competed with PREMA in 2024

Kimi Antonelli will leave PREMA for Mercedes in 2025

Sebastian Montoya promoted to Formula 2

Red Bull junior driver and son of F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya, Sebastian Montoya, has been promoted to F2 with PREMA for 2025.

The 19-year-old will step up from Formula 3, where he secured one podium result during the 2024 season, and has competed with PREMA throughout his junior career.

"I'm very excited to join PREMA for the 2025 FIA Formula 2 season," Montoya Jr said in an official statement.

"It was the first team I worked with and that makes it very cool to see how they evolved. It is one of the best teams in feeder series racing and now in the world.

"I'm delighted to join forces with them again and cannot wait to get started."

Montoya Sr raced in F1 from 2001-2006 with iconic teams Williams and McLaren, winning seven grands prix across his career.

The younger Montoya will mark the latest in a long series of father-son racing duos in motorsport, with the sons of Jos Verstappen and Michael Schumacher also recently making names for themselves in motorsport.

