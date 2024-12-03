Dramatic Verstappen footage teased following Russell bust-up

Dramatic behind-the-scenes footage of Max Verstappen and George Russell has been teased following their bust-up at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion and the Mercedes star initially came together on track when a fast-approaching Russell approached a slow-moving Verstappen in qualifying.

Verstappen was subsequently penalised for breaking the minimum lap time set by the race director and received a one-place grid penalty for Sunday's race.

As a result, Russell inherited pole position; however, Verstappen got ahead at the first corner and went on to take victory at Lusail International Circuit.

Max Verstappen achieved his ninth win of the season at the Qatar GP

George Russell inherited pole position after the FIA slammed Max Verstappen with a grid penalty

Max Verstappen and George Russell feud escalates at Qatar GP

Following the race, Verstappen slammed Russell and labelled him as ‘two-faced’ for petitioning the FIA for the penalty, further claiming that he had lost respect for his rival.

According to Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz, a further altercation took place off camera where Verstappen confronted Russell following the penalty.

The pundit teased that the footage may end up in the next season of Drive to Survive, as Verstappen allegedly called out Russell on the way to the drivers’ parade.

Max Verstappen called out George Russell at the Qatar GP

“The rumours is, and I think you’ll find this when Drive to Survive airs in February because they’re certainly not going to leave this little snippet on the editing room floor,” Kravitz said.

“In the drivers’ parade holding room Max then confronted George still seething as we’ve said… and said something along the lines of ‘you and your FIA mates I hope you’re happy with what you’ve done’, or you know your FIA buddies.

“I think the actual quote was rather ruder than that but I’m not going to say what it was but that seems to be the confrontation Christian Horner referred to, that it all got a bit tasty between them.”

