F1 champion REUNITES with former team in shock reveal
A Formula 1 champion has reunited with their former team in a shock reveal posted on social media.
Lewis Hamilton will embark on his first season as a Ferrari driver in 2025, after he decided to leave Mercedes for the iconic team last year.
The seven-time world champion follows in the footsteps of F1 legends Michael Schumacher, Niki Lauda and Juan Manuel Fangio with his move to Ferrari, as he looks to earn a record breaking eighth world title.
Hamilton will also emulate fellow British champion, Nigel Mansell, in his switch to Ferrari, who raced with the team in 1989 and 1990.
Mansell reunites with Williams in social media reveal
However, Mansell’s Ferrari career failed to yield his desired world title, which he instead achieved in 1992 with Williams at the age of 39.
The F1 legend was recently reunited with his 1992 championship-winning car, the Williams FW14B, in a shock social media reveal.
In a video posted to Williams’ Instagram, the British racing legend was welcomed with a Williams Heritage lorry which pulled up alongside the champion, and revealed his championship winning car.
Mansell, who appeared shocked at the surprise, got up close to his old machinery as he appeared to reminisce of the features designed by Adrian Newey.
In Mansell’s one and only title winning season, the Brit claimed nine race victories and a total of 12 podiums in the FW14B, as he finished 52 points ahead of team-mate Riccardo Patrese.
