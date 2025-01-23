Verstappen WARNING issued by FIA steward ahead of 2025 F1 season

Max Verstappen has been issued a warning over his performance expectations with Red Bull for the 2025 Formula 1 season by FIA steward Johnny Herbert.

McLaren knocked Red Bull off top spot in the constructors' championship last season, as the papaya team claimed victory for the first time since 1998.

Verstappen held on to secure the drivers' title despite a mid-season charge from Lando Norris, as the Dutchman made it four victories in as many years.

Red Bull's vice-like grip on the sport weakened as the season drew on, with many expecting an almighty fight in 2025 as the likes of Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes look to challenge Christian Horner's outfit.

Max Verstappen won his fourth F1 title in as many years in 2024

Red Bull were challenged by McLaren on a regular basis last season

Heading into 2025, one man who has been in the spotlight with Verstappen both in his role as a FIA steward and otherwise is former F1 star, Johnny Herbert.

Verstappen warned over Red Bull performance

He has now warned Verstappen that his days as 'top dog' could well be over.

“The one positive thing for Red Bull after last year was actually how they ended the season," he told Casinoutanspelpaus.io.

"They actually ended the season pretty strong, to be honest, and they were a force to be reckoned with, but as we saw with Lando Norris, he still was able to get the better of Max Verstappen.

Former F1 driver and steward, Johnny Herbert

"So going into the new season, Red Bull know what went wrong. I do remember Mercedes talking about this a couple of years ago, ‘We know where we went wrong with the design of our car’ but results have shown that they didn't quite know what was going on.

"You can say all that stuff, but the proof would be in the pudding when they actually start rolling those wheels in the tests, but more so when we get to Australia.

“Red Bull still have some good foundations there. I just don't know if they've got the overall strength that the likes of McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari, who now have Lewis Hamilton.

"I think there's a slight little twist coming our way to who's going to be top dog."

