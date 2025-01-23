close global

F1 News Today: Ricciardo decision reached as Red Bull SIGNING emerges

A decision has been made regarding Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 comeback in a recent vote offered to GPFans' audience.

Red Bull REPLACEMENT talks confirmed as new signing imminent

Red Bull have edged closer to a new signing after replacement talks emerged concerning the Formula 1 team.

Heartwarming Hamilton family moment revealed after Ferrari welcome

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a heartwarming family moment during his test debut with Ferrari at their private circuit Fiorano.

Mercedes backed by FIA steward for SHOCK F1 title bid

Mercedes have been backed by FIA steward Johnny Herbert to launch a shock Formula 1 title bid in 2025.

Ferrari fans display ‘RIVAL’ Hamilton banner after Mercedes switch

Ferrari fans have unveiled a banner describing Lewis Hamilton as a 'rival' following his move to the Formula 1 team.

