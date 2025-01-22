Ferrari fans display ‘RIVAL’ Hamilton banner after Mercedes switch

Ferrari fans have unveiled a banner describing Lewis Hamilton as a 'rival' following his move to the Formula 1 team.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, completed his switch to the Scuderia during the off-season following his departure from Mercedes.

The 40-year-old suffered a frustrating final few years at the Silver Arrows as he found himself outside of the championship fight.

Two surprise race victories midway through last season provided a timely reminder of his supreme talents, while his final outing for the team in Abu Dhabi saw him finish fourth having started 17th on the grid, giving his future Ferrari fans something to get excited about.

Lewis Hamilton was on track this week in his first Ferrari outing

The Brit thanked the fans who came to Fiorano to see him in action

Hamilton receives Ferrari welcome after Mercedes switch

Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc from this season, with both racers determined to be firmly involved in what promises to be a fierce battle for the world championship.

The 105-time race winner was officially welcomed by Ferrari earlier this week on a visit to their Maranello base, and shared his joy after finally realising a long-held dream to represent the iconic F1 team.

Fans got their first glimpse of their new hero on Wednesday morning, as Hamilton took to the famous Fiorano circuit to get his first experience behind the wheel of a Ferrari.

Foggy conditions made it tricky for fans to get a glimpse of the seven-time champion

Foggy conditions threatened to disrupt the highly anticipated occasion, with visibility causing a problem initially for those who had gathered at the track to see the Brit in action.

However, their enthusiasm could not be dampened, with some taking the opportunity to display a banner in honour of Hamilton's arrival in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

"Welcome Lewis," it read. "Until yesterday a rival and now one of us."

Hamilton is scheduled to take part in pre-season testing next month in Bahrain, before his Ferrari race debut at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

