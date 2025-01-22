Ferrari boss issues major statement as important Hamilton change revealed

Lewis Hamilton's new Ferrari boss has issued a statement regarding an important change at the Formula 1 team.

The Brit stunned the sporting world in 2024 after announcing he would be swapping Mercedes for the Italian giants in 2025.

Hamilton will team up with Charles Leclerc this season, as he aims to once again get back in contention for the drivers' title after enduring a miserable last few years at the Silver Arrows.

The 40-year-old will make his racing debut for the Scuderia at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16, but has already enjoyed his first taste of life behind the wheel of a Ferrari at the team's Fiorano circuit where he debuted in the 2023 car.

Vigna releases Hamilton Ferrari statement

Hamilton was at the squad's Maranello headquarters on Monday as he was officially welcomed by the team, with the driver sharing his delight having finally joined up with his new employers.

However, the 105-time race winner isn't the only one counting down the days until the start of the new campaign, as Ferrari look to build on an encouraging 2024 season which saw the team finish runners-up in the constructors' championship.

In quotes reported by Corriere Della Sera, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna admitted he can't wait to see what Hamilton can produce in red, and revealed how important the change was to the team.

"There is excitement, there is a great desire to start, to face the exams," Vigna said.

"Changes are always important and Hamilton is back in the game.

"I really enjoyed reading his post on LinkedIn at the beginning of the year, a powerful message to never stop hoping in all areas.

"We will have fun with him and Charles."

"Someone who has won seven titles can really pass on a lot," he added.

"If I talk to Fred [Vasseur, team principal] he emphasizes his ability to give technical advice, but not only that, he has a great desire for change. He is not afraid."

