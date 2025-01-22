Mercedes backed by FIA steward for SHOCK F1 title bid

Mercedes have been backed by FIA steward Johnny Herbert to launch a shock Formula 1 title bid in 2025.

The Brackley-based outfit have endured a difficult past three seasons in F1, after they failed to grasp the ground effect rules introduced in 2022 and have gradually slipped behind their rivals.

Mercedes’ inability to launch a championship bid in the past few years has resulted in Lewis Hamilton’s exit from the team, as he officially joins Ferrari in 2025.

Despite their inability to fight for a title, the team enjoyed four victories with Hamilton and George Russell in 2024, as the younger of the pair bested his seven-time world champion team-mate over the course of the season.

The 2024 season was a disappointing year for Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli joins Mercedes in 2025

Can Mercedes win the world title in 2025?

Italian youngster Andrea Kimi Antonelli will replace Hamilton in 2025, as Mercedes look to join McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull in what promises to be a thrilling title fight.

Ahead of the 2025 season former F1 driver turned FIA steward, Johnny Herbert, has backed Mercedes to join the title bid and believes Russell could come out on top if the team are in the mix.

“The surprise of 2025 some people might say could be Mercedes, who have been successful over the years but they haven't been of recent times,” he said to Casinoutanspelpaus.io.

“They've been better but it's still not good enough and out of the rest of the teams, they're the one who have under-achieved realistically. It's time for them to achieve what potential that they've always had.

“Mercedes and Toto Wolff have George Russell and they've got Kimi Antonelli, that dynamic is going to be interesting, to see exactly who is gonna come out on top there. I would predict it's George.

Can George Russell win a title with Mercedes?

“George has all the ingredients to be able to lead a team to winning races and winning a championship. Is it the right time for that? Well, not the right time. Is it feasible this year?

"Well, this is probably the best opportunity that they're going to have because of how close I think the racing is going to be. Because the racing is close that means that they will have the opportunities to win the races then go towards that championship.”

“Then when we go further 2026, that's where things are completely different. No one really knows what's going on that year, that’s the one a team has to grab by the horns and lead the way. Mercedes can do that.”

