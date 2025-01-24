Horner REPLACES F1 champion in test as new Red Bull video emerges

A video published by Red Bull has shown team principal Christian Horner replacing a four-time world champion during a test run.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit are preparing for the new season having endured a surprisingly challenging campaign last time out.

Max Verstappen overcame a mid-season drop in form to secure the drivers' championship, but the Dutchman was unable to make it a double celebration after the team relinquished their constructors' title to McLaren, who collected the trophy for the first time since 1998.

That crushing defeat was largely down to the performances of Sergio Perez, who has since been relieved of his duties, with Liam Lawson selected to replace the Mexican driver this year.

Christian Horner endured a frustrating 2024 campaign at Red Bull

Liam Lawson will partner drivers' champion Max Verstappen this season

Horner issues shock admission

Horner is hoping that a change in their driver lineup can get the team back to the top of the order after admitting it had been a frustrating 12 months for everyone involved.

The 51-year-old has overseen historic success at Red Bull since taking charge in 2005, working alongside the likes of Daniel Ricciardo, Mark Webber and Sebastian Vettel.

And new footage has shown Horner stepping in to the latter's shoes as he got behind the wheel of the car which delivered Vettel's 2012 title victory at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

The German had been scheduled to complete the run as part of Red Bull's 20-year anniversary celebrations, but was forced to pull out, leaving his former boss to take his place.

Horner stepped in to replace Sebastian Vettel at Goodwood in July

“I haven't driven one of our cars before, I haven't driven a Formula 1 car since 1993," he admitted in the clip posted on Red Bull's YouTube account. "I’m standing in for Sebastian Vettel, so what could possibly go wrong?

"To drive round a grand prix circuit in one of our winning cars is something quite special.

"What really surprised me [was] just how smooth the power delivery and gear shifts [were]. Absolutely brilliant, I didn't want to stop."

The clip continued to show Horner being teased by his colleagues in the garage after confessing he couldn't find the entrance to the pits at the end of his run.

