close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Perez F1 career statement delivered following Red Bull axe

Perez F1 career statement delivered following Red Bull axe

Perez F1 career statement delivered following Red Bull axe

Perez F1 career statement delivered following Red Bull axe

A major statement has been made regarding the future of Sergio Perez's Formula 1 career.

After a bright start to the 2024 season, Perez endured an incredibly miserable campaign in the end, finishing eighth in the drivers' standings.

F1 HEADLINES: MAJOR Cullen change revealed as former Hamilton ally plots Ferrari failure

READ MORE: McLaren confirm driver REPLACEMENT in official announcement

Perez's team-mate Max Verstappen, meanwhile, ended up winning the drivers' championship and claiming nine race victories.

Furthermore, the 285-point gap that existed between the two drivers in the standings also cost Red Bull in the constructors' championship, with the team ending up third behind both Ferrari and champions McLaren.

As a result of his underperformance, Red Bull revealed at the end of the 2024 season that the Mexican was set to take a 'sabbatical', and that he would not be driving for the team this season.

Liam Lawson swiftly replaced him, with Isack Hadjar stepping up from Formula 2 to fill the vacancy at Visa Cash App RB.

Sergio Perez endured a rough 2024 season
Perez finished well behind team-mate Max Verstappen in 2024

Will Sergio Perez return to F1?

With all seats on the 2025 grid taken, if Perez is to return to F1, it will have to be either via a mid-season sacking, or a vacancy that opens up for 2026.

Now, in a major update on the Mexican's future, his father, Antonio Perez, has suggested that the best of his son is yet to come, touting him for a 'historic' return.

"The best version of Checo Perez is yet to come," he told Soy Motor. "Everyone is going to be very happy and very proud.

READ MORE: Official Verstappen release announced ahead of 2025 season

Sergio Perez's father, Antonio

"What Checo Perez did until the past was this. What is coming will be historic, I assure you.

"Great things are coming for the Perez family. The only thing I can tell you is that the Perez family have not abandoned Formula 1."

With an extra team set to join the grid in 2026 in the General Motors/Cadillac entry, there are already two vacancies open for next season.

Are you a fan of Perez’s F1 career and want to commemorate his time with Red Bull? Click here to purchase the official signed Perez 2024 Replica Bodywork from F1 Authentics.

READ MORE: Verstappen RETIREMENT verdict emerges as health doubts raised

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari McLaren Sergio Perez 2024 season
Ricciardo replacement pressure revealed amid SHOCK Red Bull signing
Red Bull

Ricciardo replacement pressure revealed amid SHOCK Red Bull signing

  • Yesterday 21:51
Red Bull star handed NEW drive in F1 debut
Latest F1 News

Red Bull star handed NEW drive in F1 debut

  • January 13, 2025 22:56

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Audi BOMBSHELL drops with F1 chief set to exit role in official team statement

  • 30 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 star hails INCREDIBLE Mercedes drive ahead of 2025 season

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari debut given fresh update as SHOCK statement issued

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton issued brutal WARNING by ex-Ferrari chief

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Perez F1 career statement delivered following Red Bull axe

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton Ferrari F1 debut given NEW historic location

  • Today 09:12
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x