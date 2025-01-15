Perez F1 career statement delivered following Red Bull axe

A major statement has been made regarding the future of Sergio Perez's Formula 1 career.

After a bright start to the 2024 season, Perez endured an incredibly miserable campaign in the end, finishing eighth in the drivers' standings.

Perez's team-mate Max Verstappen, meanwhile, ended up winning the drivers' championship and claiming nine race victories.

Furthermore, the 285-point gap that existed between the two drivers in the standings also cost Red Bull in the constructors' championship, with the team ending up third behind both Ferrari and champions McLaren.

As a result of his underperformance, Red Bull revealed at the end of the 2024 season that the Mexican was set to take a 'sabbatical', and that he would not be driving for the team this season.

Liam Lawson swiftly replaced him, with Isack Hadjar stepping up from Formula 2 to fill the vacancy at Visa Cash App RB.

Sergio Perez endured a rough 2024 season

Perez finished well behind team-mate Max Verstappen in 2024

Will Sergio Perez return to F1?

With all seats on the 2025 grid taken, if Perez is to return to F1, it will have to be either via a mid-season sacking, or a vacancy that opens up for 2026.

Now, in a major update on the Mexican's future, his father, Antonio Perez, has suggested that the best of his son is yet to come, touting him for a 'historic' return.

"The best version of Checo Perez is yet to come," he told Soy Motor. "Everyone is going to be very happy and very proud.

Sergio Perez's father, Antonio

"What Checo Perez did until the past was this. What is coming will be historic, I assure you.

"Great things are coming for the Perez family. The only thing I can tell you is that the Perez family have not abandoned Formula 1."

With an extra team set to join the grid in 2026 in the General Motors/Cadillac entry, there are already two vacancies open for next season.

