FIA steward issues SHOCK Hamilton F1 title verdict

A Formula 1 steward has issued his surprise prediction regarding Lewis Hamilton's prospects of winning another world title this season.

The seven-time champion is gearing up for his maiden campaign at Ferrari now that he has completed his move from Mercedes during the off-season.

Hamilton's last championship victory arrived in 2020, and having spent the last few years at the Silver Arrows struggling to challenge at the top of order, is hoping a change in surroundings can spark an upturn in results.

Lewis Hamilton made his first appearance in red during a test run this week

Hamilton will soon link up with new team-mate Charles Leclerc at Ferrari

Can Hamilton win elusive eighth title?

The British legend was officially unveiled at Ferrari's Maranello base on Monday, before taking to the track for the first time in red during a test run at the nearby Fiorano circuit on Wednesday morning.

He will soon link up with a former rival in Charles Leclerc, who is also desperate to add his name to the list of world champions.

The Monegasque is widely regarded as one of the fastest racers on the track, but has been plagued by a host of reliability and team strategy decisions in recent years, meaning any genuine title challenge has failed to materialise.

Now, former driver Johnny Herbert - who is now an F1 steward - has predicted that the 27-year-old may in for further disappointment if Hamilton can find his feet quickly.

Johnny Herbert believes Hamilton can challenge for the title in 2025

Speaking to Casinoutanspelpaus.io, Herbert said: “[With] the motivation at Ferrari and with a good car that can give him the speed that he needs to beat everybody else, Lewis Hamilton can definitely win another championship.

"The motivation he's going to get from the car is definitely improved with fewer little mistakes.

"I could probably criticise Hamilton a bit and say there have been more mistakes from him than I've seen before, but I think the situation at Mercedes didn’t help.

“Last year, we saw him produce some brilliant racing in the last couple of races, he was really strong.

"Hamilton is definitely hungry enough for the title now, it's down to [Ferrari team principal] Fred Vasseur to give him the car that he can actually achieve in."

