Hamilton makes stunning RETURN as champion unveils huge 2025 change

Lewis Hamilton has unveiled a huge change for 2025 confirming a stunning return for the champion.

The 40-year-old made the shock decision to leave Mercedes in 2024, after a difficult three seasons with the team where Hamilton experienced the longest winless streak of his career.

Despite delivering two surprise victories in 2024 at Silverstone and Spa last year, Hamilton couldn't maintain his form, and ended the year a disappointing seventh in the drivers' standings.

However, his final appearance for the Brackley-based outfit served as a reminder of his talent, finishing fourth despite starting the day down in P17 in the Abu Dhabi season finale.

Hamilton has conducted a test run for Ferrari at the Fiorano circuit

Lewis Hamilton is officially a Ferrari F1 driver

Hamilton unveils iconic Mercedes and McLaren return

Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari became official in 2025, and the champion has already met several of his new team-mates having visited the team's Maranello headquarters this week.

The Brit was unable to participate in the post-season Abu Dhabi tyre test, but was given the opportunity to get behind the wheel of Ferrari's SF-23 at the Fiorano circuit on Wednesday morning - where the champion unveiled a return to an old design.

Hamilton shared a picture of his new helmet on social media, where he returned to his traditional yellow colour scheme which he adopted on his debut F1 season with McLaren in 2007, and his maiden campaign at Mercedes in 2013.

As Hamilton took to the track at Fiorano, the yellow helmet could be spotted from the cockpit, in a change to the usual acid green and purple helmet he wore in the later stages of his Mercedes career.

