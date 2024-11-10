Major Perez RETIREMENT update emerges as Red Bull consider axe

More doubts have been cast over Sergio Perez's Formula 1 future, with two huge claims made regarding the Mexican star.

2024 has undoubtedly proved to be one of the most difficult seasons that the 34-year-old has endured, having been totally outclassed by team-mate Max Verstappen.

The season had begun brightly for Perez, backing up his world champion team-mate well in the first five rounds of the campaign, claiming four podiums.

However, since the Chinese Grand Prix in April, Perez has failed to make the podium, putting in a long string of underwhelming showings.

Sergio Perez retirement claim made

Perez's underwhelming performances have left the Mexican P8 in the drivers' standings, and even worse, have damaged Red Bull's chances of victory in the constructors' championship, where they now sit third.

Despite the above, he is still contracted to Red Bull for next season, although doubts over whether he will be there remain, with team boss Christian Horner recently admitting that difficult decisions may have to be made.

Now, a report from The Race has added to this speculation, with two big reveals made about what the future could hold for Perez.

Their report claims that despite having a contract for next season, Red Bull are indeed willing to drop him at the end of the campaign.

That would likely leave the Mexican without a seat for 2025, with the only remaining vacancy for next season currently at VCARB.

Interestingly, The Race also report that Red Bull see Perez retiring at the end of 2024 as a 'neater solution' as opposed to having to fire him early, with a potential ambassadorial role for the Mexican also touted.

In light of the above, GPFans contacted Red Bull for comment and clarity on these claims. The team explained that whilst there is plenty of speculation surrounding Perez currently, he remains their driver.

