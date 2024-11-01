Perez father makes 'WORST RACE' revelation after Mexican GP horror show

Sergio Perez's father has made a stunning revelation about his son's 'worst race', in a social media post following the Red Bull star's Mexican GP horror show.

Perez has come under immense pressure in 2024, with poor performances seeing him slip down to eighth in the drivers' championship, and not helping his team's bid to retain their constructors' crown.

The Mexican has claimed just 47 points from his last 14 events, and has not stood on the podium since April.

Perez's future within the Red Bull team is under severe threat, despite signing a new contract earlier this season, due to the performances of Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson at sister team VCARB.

Sergio Perez could be on his way out of the door at Red Bull

Liam Lawson and Sergio Perez clashed at the Mexican GP

Will Perez's Red Bull career soon be over?

At the Mexican GP, Perez tussled with Lawson on-track, with contact occurring between the pair and some rather rude extremities aimed at Perez from Lawson.

Ultimately, Perez ended up finishing last of the remaining runners in 17th, while team-mate Max Verstappen finished up in sixth despite receiving 20 seconds worth of penalties.

Now, Perez's father Antonio Perez Garibay has spoke of his pride at his son's career, a career that has featured six grand prix victories and a second-place drivers' championship finish, also reflecting on Perez's 'worst race' of his career, back in 2002.

Speaking after the Mexican GP, Perez senior said in an Instagram post: "Your first Formula 1 race of Sergio Perez, 2011, Australian Grand Prix, and your latest race, Mexican Grand Prix 2024. Your maximum pride, the most beautiful flag in the world, always together until the end of the movie.

"Thank you Checo Perez, today you are the most known Mexican on the planet. You have to be very proud of what you have achieved.

"Always remember that the worst race of your life was in Mexico, when you were 12 years old, and you were kicked out of karting in your country 2002.

"Look what you have achieved and the best is yet to come. I love you son."

