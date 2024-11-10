Ferrari star reveals ANGER over team-mate claim

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has admitted he was very angry with claims made regarding himself and his relationship with team-mate Carlos Sainz after the Mexican Grand Prix.

The race in Mexico City was eventually won by Sainz, but at one stage, Leclerc - who eventually finished third - was right behind him, trying to get past.

At that stage, Sainz called for the team to call Leclerc off, feeling he was pushing his tyres too hard out front. However, McLaren's Lando Norris was coming and would, eventually, overtake Leclerc.

After the race, a moment caught by the cameras appeared to show Leclerc ignoring Sainz, with fans on social media speculating on their relationship and the perceived tension between them as a result.

Carlos Sainz was victorious at the Mexican GP

Fans speculated on Leclerc and Sainz's relationship after the race in Mexico

Leclerc admits anger over Sainz claims

It appears this came to the attention of Leclerc, though, who has now admitted he was not happy to see it, so much so that it made him angry.

After former F1 driver Timo Glock asked him about his relationship with Sainz and that it seemed as though there was tension between the duo, Leclerc was very happy to clarify the situation.

"I’m very happy you brought it up," Leclerc told Glock on Sky Germany at the Brazilian Grand Prix. "Because I am very angry with what I've seen everywhere."

Leclerc continued, stressing that he was not even aware of Sainz's demands for him to back off earlier in the race, therefore, he could not be angry at him for it: "People judge on two seconds of what I'm saying.

"And actually, before that, I went to see Carlos, and there was no tension because I don't even know what he was requesting at the beginning of the race."

