Ferrari star reveals ANGER over team-mate claim
Ferrari star reveals ANGER over team-mate claim
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has admitted he was very angry with claims made regarding himself and his relationship with team-mate Carlos Sainz after the Mexican Grand Prix.
The race in Mexico City was eventually won by Sainz, but at one stage, Leclerc - who eventually finished third - was right behind him, trying to get past.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen break plans revealed as MAJOR 2025 driver announcement confirmed
READ MORE: Audi release statement as TEAM SALE rumours emerge
At that stage, Sainz called for the team to call Leclerc off, feeling he was pushing his tyres too hard out front. However, McLaren's Lando Norris was coming and would, eventually, overtake Leclerc.
After the race, a moment caught by the cameras appeared to show Leclerc ignoring Sainz, with fans on social media speculating on their relationship and the perceived tension between them as a result.
READ MORE: Hamilton outshines Verstappen and rivals for big 2024 win
Leclerc admits anger over Sainz claims
It appears this came to the attention of Leclerc, though, who has now admitted he was not happy to see it, so much so that it made him angry.
After former F1 driver Timo Glock asked him about his relationship with Sainz and that it seemed as though there was tension between the duo, Leclerc was very happy to clarify the situation.
"I’m very happy you brought it up," Leclerc told Glock on Sky Germany at the Brazilian Grand Prix. "Because I am very angry with what I've seen everywhere."
Leclerc continued, stressing that he was not even aware of Sainz's demands for him to back off earlier in the race, therefore, he could not be angry at him for it: "People judge on two seconds of what I'm saying.
"And actually, before that, I went to see Carlos, and there was no tension because I don't even know what he was requesting at the beginning of the race."
READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton change ahead of Las Vegas GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 driver reveals UNUSUAL response to F1 axe
- 51 minutes ago
Ferrari star reveals ANGER over team-mate claim
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen rift opens as Jos names preferred Red Bull team-mate
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton blasted for being 'TOO OLD' for F1 in brutal rant
- 3 hours ago
F1 star set for SHOCK Red Bull drive as Perez rumours swirl
- Today 18:57
- 1
Hamilton pays LEGENDARY Schumacher tribute in official release
- Today 17:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec