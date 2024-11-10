close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ferrari star reveals ANGER over team-mate claim

Ferrari star reveals ANGER over team-mate claim

Ferrari star reveals ANGER over team-mate claim

Ferrari star reveals ANGER over team-mate claim

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has admitted he was very angry with claims made regarding himself and his relationship with team-mate Carlos Sainz after the Mexican Grand Prix.

The race in Mexico City was eventually won by Sainz, but at one stage, Leclerc - who eventually finished third - was right behind him, trying to get past.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen break plans revealed as MAJOR 2025 driver announcement confirmed

READ MORE: Audi release statement as TEAM SALE rumours emerge

At that stage, Sainz called for the team to call Leclerc off, feeling he was pushing his tyres too hard out front. However, McLaren's Lando Norris was coming and would, eventually, overtake Leclerc.

After the race, a moment caught by the cameras appeared to show Leclerc ignoring Sainz, with fans on social media speculating on their relationship and the perceived tension between them as a result.

Carlos Sainz was victorious at the Mexican GP
Fans speculated on Leclerc and Sainz's relationship after the race in Mexico

READ MORE: Hamilton outshines Verstappen and rivals for big 2024 win

Leclerc admits anger over Sainz claims

It appears this came to the attention of Leclerc, though, who has now admitted he was not happy to see it, so much so that it made him angry.

After former F1 driver Timo Glock asked him about his relationship with Sainz and that it seemed as though there was tension between the duo, Leclerc was very happy to clarify the situation.

"I’m very happy you brought it up," Leclerc told Glock on Sky Germany at the Brazilian Grand Prix. "Because I am very angry with what I've seen everywhere."

Leclerc continued, stressing that he was not even aware of Sainz's demands for him to back off earlier in the race, therefore, he could not be angry at him for it: "People judge on two seconds of what I'm saying.

"And actually, before that, I went to see Carlos, and there was no tension because I don't even know what he was requesting at the beginning of the race."

READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton change ahead of Las Vegas GP

Related

Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc F1 Headlines Verstappen Mexican Grand Prix Sainz
Ferrari announce NEW signing ahead of Hamilton arrival
Ferrari

Ferrari announce NEW signing ahead of Hamilton arrival

  • Today 11:57
Ferrari star joins new team with IMMEDIATE effect
Ferrari

Ferrari star joins new team with IMMEDIATE effect

  • November 8, 2024 09:12

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 driver reveals UNUSUAL response to F1 axe

  • 51 minutes ago
Ferrari

Ferrari star reveals ANGER over team-mate claim

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen rift opens as Jos names preferred Red Bull team-mate

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton blasted for being 'TOO OLD' for F1 in brutal rant

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull

F1 star set for SHOCK Red Bull drive as Perez rumours swirl

  • Today 18:57
  • 1
F1 Legends

Hamilton pays LEGENDARY Schumacher tribute in official release

  • Today 17:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x