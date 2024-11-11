Ex-Red Bull driver in MID SEASON team switch as 2025 signing announced
Ex-Red Bull driver in MID SEASON team switch as 2025 signing announced
A former Red Bull driver is set to make a shock mid-season team switch, an official announcement has confirmed.
Red Bull's driver academy is famous for the talent that they have produced over the years, with several hot prospects, such as Formula 2 title challenger Isack Hadjar, coming through the ranks currently.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen break plans revealed as MAJOR 2025 driver announcement confirmed
READ MORE: Hamilton frustrations BLAMED on Ricciardo problem
Across their Formula 1 roster and their academy, the team have some serious talent at their disposal and recently added to this with the signing of Bulgarian star Nikola Tsolov, too.
Former Red Bull star joins new team
One driver who used to be a part of the Red Bull academy is Dutch driver Richard Verschoor.
Verschoor lost his place in the programme in 2017 but bounced back to get as high as Formula 2, where he races currently. Now, though, the 23-year-old has joined a new team in a shock mid-season switch with just two rounds of the season remaining.
An official announcement confirmed that Verschoor has signed for MP Motorsport for the rest of this season, and will also race for the team in 2025.
READ MORE: Former F1 boss warns Hamilton to CANCEL Ferrari contract
"Signing up with MP for more Formula 2 feels like coming home," Verschoor explained in a statement.
"I spent half of my entire racing career with MP, so it means a lot to me that we are able to move forward together for 2025 while also adding the two final 2024 rounds at Losail and Yas Marina.
“It’s been a partnership that has led to success in Formula 4, Formula 3 and Formula 2, including that legendary victory at Macau. I can’t wait to travel to Qatar and go back to working with the team once again.”
READ MORE: Red Bull announce NEW driver signing as 2025 lineup complete
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ex-Red Bull driver in MID SEASON team switch as 2025 signing announced
- 29 minutes ago
Audi F1 BOMBSHELL revealed over disputed team sale
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen rift opens as Ferrari star reveals ANGER over team-mate claim
- 2 hours ago
Perez RETIREMENT speculation emerges as drivers blindsided by replacement option - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 driver reveals UNUSUAL response to F1 axe
- Yesterday 22:57
Ferrari star reveals ANGER over team-mate claim
- Yesterday 21:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec