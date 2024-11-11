Ex-Red Bull driver in MID SEASON team switch as 2025 signing announced

close global

A former Red Bull driver is set to make a shock mid-season team switch, an official announcement has confirmed.

Red Bull's driver academy is famous for the talent that they have produced over the years, with several hot prospects, such as Formula 2 title challenger Isack Hadjar, coming through the ranks currently.

Across their Formula 1 roster and their academy, the team have some serious talent at their disposal and recently added to this with the signing of Bulgarian star Nikola Tsolov, too.

Red Bull junior star Isack Hadjar
Nikola Tsolov recently joined the Red Bull driver academy

Former Red Bull star joins new team

One driver who used to be a part of the Red Bull academy is Dutch driver Richard Verschoor.

Verschoor lost his place in the programme in 2017 but bounced back to get as high as Formula 2, where he races currently. Now, though, the 23-year-old has joined a new team in a shock mid-season switch with just two rounds of the season remaining.

An official announcement confirmed that Verschoor has signed for MP Motorsport for the rest of this season, and will also race for the team in 2025.

Former Red Bull junior driver Richard Verschoor

"Signing up with MP for more Formula 2 feels like coming home," Verschoor explained in a statement.

"I spent half of my entire racing career with MP, so it means a lot to me that we are able to move forward together for 2025 while also adding the two final 2024 rounds at Losail and Yas Marina.

“It’s been a partnership that has led to success in Formula 4, Formula 3 and Formula 2, including that legendary victory at Macau. I can’t wait to travel to Qatar and go back to working with the team once again.”

