Verstappen rift opens as Jos names preferred Red Bull team-mate

Jos Verstappen has shared the team-mate he would prefer to see alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025 - in contrast to his son's choice.

The team’s current lineup consists of the three-time world champion and Sergio Perez, who is currently contracted with Red Bull through to 2026.

However, the Mexican’s failure to deliver this season has resulted in not only McLaren, but also Ferrari toppling Red Bull in the constructors’ standings.

Perez has emerged from the past two races in Mexico and Brazil without earning a single point, as questions over his F1 future have once again been raised.

Sergio Perez's poor performance could cost Red Bull second in the constructors' championship

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was spotted leaving Williams’ motorhome at the Brazilian GP, and reports have since suggested that the team are interested in signing Franco Colapinto for 2025.

The Argentine has impressed since his F1 debut, but will have to make way for Carlos Sainz who joins Williams in 2025.

Colapinto is currently without a drive for next season, however Perez’s performance decline could present the perfect opportunity for the young star.

VCARB driver and Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement Liam Lawson could also be in line for a promotion to Red Bull if his performances impress in the final three races, with Verstappen’s father throwing support behind the Kiwi.

“I think Lawson is doing very well," he said to Viaplay.

"It seems logical to me that he is ready to step up. Let him finish this season and build confidence and then the team has to decide what they do for next year.

"I certainly don't oppose that [Lawson replacing Perez]. It's better if there is someone who is competitive and pushes Max forward a bit. That always helps, but we'll see."

However, as recently as September, the drivers' championship leader insisted 'I want of course Checo to be my team-mate', adding that the issue of a change was 'not on the table', putting him fairly clearly at odds with his father.

