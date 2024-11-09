FIA boss reveals EARLY Las Vegas GP inspection
FIA boss reveals EARLY Las Vegas GP inspection
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed an early inspection at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The 2024 season has been difficult for the FIA boss, after he was initially placed under investigation for alleged interference over the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton told to CANCEL Ferrari contract as Wolff confirms Mercedes release
READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton change ahead of Las Vegas GP
Ben Sulayem was also accused of preventing approval of the Las Vegas GP circuit prior to its debut in 2023.
However, the FIA cleared the boss of any wrongdoing in both circumstances, and claimed there was no evidence to substantiate these allegations.
FIA boss spotted in Las Vegas
Ben Sulayem encountered further controversy, after he unveiled the FIA’s plans to clampdown on drivers swearing at the Singapore GP.
The decision and the president’s comments elicited criticism from the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the latter of which engaged in a public protest across the race weekend having been punished for swearing in a press conference.
Since then, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA), a trade union-type organisation that encompasses all F1 drivers, have released a statement regarding the swearing row.
In the statement, the GPDA urged the FIA to 'treat drivers like adults’, whilst also blasting Ben Sulayem for the way he has spoken to and about the drivers since the swearing row.
Despite increased pressure, it remains business as usual for the FIA boss, who shared an update as he inspected the Las Vegas GP track.
READ MORE: McLaren officially announce driver EXIT as major 2025 transfer confirmed
The 62-year-old posted pictures to his Instagram story of him attending the track ahead of the event at the end of November.
"Nice to meet up with Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm and circuit project manager Terry Miller ahead of the upcoming race on the glitzy street circuit," he wrote in the story's caption.
F1 returns to Las Vegas from November 22-24, as Verstappen edges closer to achieving his fourth consecutive world title following a spectacular win at the Brazilian GP.
READ MORE: Hamilton F1 RETIREMENT bombshell dropped
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo’s girlfriend shares ADORABLE photo of axed F1 star
- 14 minutes ago
Hamilton frustrations BLAMED on Ricciardo problem
- 1 hour ago
FIA boss reveals EARLY Las Vegas GP inspection
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen F1 break plans revealed in mental health announcement
- 3 hours ago
Mercedes announce Hamilton change ahead of Las Vegas GP
- Today 18:56
F1 News Today: Hamilton told to CANCEL Ferrari contract as Wolff confirms Mercedes release
- Today 18:16
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec