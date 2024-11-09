FIA boss reveals EARLY Las Vegas GP inspection

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed an early inspection at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The 2024 season has been difficult for the FIA boss, after he was initially placed under investigation for alleged interference over the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP.

Ben Sulayem was also accused of preventing approval of the Las Vegas GP circuit prior to its debut in 2023.

However, the FIA cleared the boss of any wrongdoing in both circumstances, and claimed there was no evidence to substantiate these allegations.

FIA boss spotted in Las Vegas

Ben Sulayem encountered further controversy, after he unveiled the FIA’s plans to clampdown on drivers swearing at the Singapore GP.

The decision and the president’s comments elicited criticism from the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the latter of which engaged in a public protest across the race weekend having been punished for swearing in a press conference.

Since then, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA), a trade union-type organisation that encompasses all F1 drivers, have released a statement regarding the swearing row.

In the statement, the GPDA urged the FIA to 'treat drivers like adults’, whilst also blasting Ben Sulayem for the way he has spoken to and about the drivers since the swearing row.

Despite increased pressure, it remains business as usual for the FIA boss, who shared an update as he inspected the Las Vegas GP track.

The 62-year-old posted pictures to his Instagram story of him attending the track ahead of the event at the end of November.

"Nice to meet up with Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm and circuit project manager Terry Miller ahead of the upcoming race on the glitzy street circuit," he wrote in the story's caption.

F1 returns to Las Vegas from November 22-24, as Verstappen edges closer to achieving his fourth consecutive world title following a spectacular win at the Brazilian GP.

