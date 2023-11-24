Hamilton details Mercedes F1 retirement plans

Jay Winter

Friday 24 November 2023 09:12

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is well aware of what he's going to be working on after his F1 retirement.

While the seven-time world champion remains focused on racing after securing a contract extension that could see him race into his 40s, the seven-time world champion is already contemplating a future beyond F1.

In a recent interview with Channel 4, Hamilton shared insights into his diverse array of post-F1 projects.

"I have a lot going on," affirmed the 38-year-old.

"Designing clothes, producing movies and documentaries. I have my non-alcoholic tequila, I have Neat Burger that I'm helping push and grow. I've got Plus 44, which I'm working on to improve. I've got a sportswear brand that I'm starting. I’ve Misson 44, which has taken a lot of work."

Lewis Hamilton has been a part of F1 since 2007

Lewis Hamilton currently has 103 wins to his name

Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W14

Hamilton: 'I just love what I'm doing'

When questioned about the juggernaut of responsibilities, Hamilton credited his extensive team. He emphasized that, while he has the capacity to diversify, he remains deeply in love with the challenge of Formula 1.

As he eloquently put it, "I still just love what I'm doing. And I feel great physically. It's still a challenge, I still feel I'm able to give as good as I get."

Despite not clinching a victory since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Hamilton's commitment to the sport remains unwavering.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff has hinted that Hamilton's association with the team might extend beyond his current contract, which concludes at the end of 2025.

