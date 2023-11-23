Mercedes and Ferrari given punishment by stewards at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Jay Winter

Thursday 23 November 2023 15:35 - Updated: 15:36

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur were summoned to appear before the stewards at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The summoning was in connection to alleged breaches of Article 12.2.1.f of the FIA International Sporting Code.

READ MORE: Ferrari chief Vasseur FUMES at 'unacceptable' F1 in X-Rated rant

“Any words, deeds, or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motorsport and on the values defended by the FIA.”

Vasseur was extremely unhappy after FP1 at the Las Vegas Grand Prix when a loose manhole cover destroyed Carlos Sainz's SF-23

Toto Wolff and Fred Vasseur were summoned to the FIA ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The accusations stem from the use of "certain language" during the FIA Press Conference at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 16.

The stewards, unable to conduct a timely hearing in Las Vegas, have delegated their authority to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix stewards. The hearing, on Thursday, aimed to determine if there was a violation and, if so, what appropriate actions should be taken.

Vasseur offered a scathing assessment of the situation with the damage done which will cost Ferrari "a fortune" and left Carlos Sainz unable to compete in FP2.

"We damaged completely the monocoque, the engine, the battery," Vasseur said. "I think it’s just unacceptable.

"It cost us a fortune. We f***** up the session for Carlos.

We won’t be part of FP2 for sure. I think it’s just unacceptable for F1 today."

What penalties were handed out?

FP1 didn't even make it to the 10-minute mark after a loose manhole cover damaged Carlos Sainz's Ferrari, resulting in a red flag

Vasseur though was let off with a warning by the FIA due to "mitigating circumstances" (the incident from FP1 in Las Vegas) which caused the Frenchman to be "extremely upset and frustrated" and use language which was not "usual" for the Ferrari boss.

Mercedes chief Wolff was also given a warning in relation to a strong rebuttal at a journalist, with the FIA noting that "the use of the language concerned was in this case unusual and was provoked by an abrupt interjection during the Press Conference and therefore cannot be regarded as typical from this Team Principal."

Other likely potential penalties, if a breach was established, could have ranged from a warning, reprimand or a fine or an obligation to accomplish some work of public interest.

READ MORE: Toto Wolff: Net worth, wife and career profile of Mercedes giant